The Chart for Teekay Tankers Ltd. (TNK) Is Flashing Mixed Signals

Teekay Tankers Ltd. (NYSE:TNK) went down by -3.17% from its latest closing price compared to the recent 1-year high of $26.92. The company’s stock price has collected -16.48% of loss in the last five trading sessions. The Wall Street Journal reported on 03/15/21 that Not-So Supertankers Deserve a Look as Pandemic Fades

Is It Worth Investing in Teekay Tankers Ltd. (NYSE :TNK) Right Now?

Teekay Tankers Ltd. (NYSE:TNK) scored a price-to-earnings ratio above its average ratio, recording 1.81 x from its present earnings ratio. Plus, the 36-month beta value for TNK is at 0.28. Opinions of the stock are interesting as 5 analysts out of 8 who provided ratings for Teekay Tankers Ltd. declared the stock was a “buy,” while 0 rated the stock as “overweight,” 2 rated it as “hold,” and 0 as “sell.”

The 2021 Backdoor Crypto Portfolio (free) Even if you’re not actively in crypto, you deserve to know what’s actually going on...



Because while leading assets such as Bitcoin (BTC) and Ethereum (ETH) are climbing in value, a select group of public “crypto stocks” are surging right along with them. More importantly, these stocks are outpacing the returns these leading crypto assets aren already producing. Click here to get the full story… along with our long list of backdoor Bitcoin strategies. It’s free. Sponsored

The average price from analysts is $18.88, which is $7.22 above the current price. TNK currently public float of 24.11M and currently shorts hold a 5.42% ratio of that float. Today, the average trading volume of TNK was 560.34K shares.

TNK’s Market Performance

TNK stocks went down by -16.48% for the week, with a monthly drop of -17.86% and a quarterly performance of 3.75%, while its annual performance rate touched -32.94%. The volatility ratio for the week stands at 5.57% while the volatility levels for the past 30 days are set at 5.52% for Teekay Tankers Ltd.. The simple moving average for the period of the last 20 days is -16.80% for TNK stocks with a simple moving average of -3.64% for the last 200 days.

Analysts’ Opinion of TNK

H.C. Wainwright, on the other hand, stated in their research note that they expect to see TNK reach a price target of $22. The rating they have provided for TNK stocks is “Buy” according to the report published on March 29th, 2021.

BofA Securities gave a rating of “Underperform” to TNK, setting the target price at $14 in the report published on August 14th of the previous year.

TNK Trading at -10.85% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought TNK to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -55.76% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 5.52%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 5.57%, as shares sank -20.23% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading +16.20% upper at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, TNK fell by -16.48%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by -4.95% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $14.16. In addition, Teekay Tankers Ltd. saw 8.17% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further gains.

Stock Fundamentals for TNK

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

+23.96 for the present operating margin

+28.36 for the gross margin

The net margin for Teekay Tankers Ltd. stands at +9.85. The total capital return value is set at 11.39, while invested capital returns managed to touch 5.00. Equity return is now at value 20.20, with 10.60 for asset returns.

Based on Teekay Tankers Ltd. (TNK), the company’s capital structure generated 57.19 points at debt to equity in total, while total debt to capital is 36.38. Total debt to assets is 33.53, with long-term debt to equity ratio resting at 47.64. Finally, the long-term debt to capital ratio is 30.31.

When we switch over and look at the enterprise to sales, we see a ratio of 1.00, with the company’s debt to enterprise value settled at 0.69. The receivables turnover for the company is 6.53 and the total asset turnover is 0.44. The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 1.24.