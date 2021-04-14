The Chart for PennantPark Investment Corporation (PNNT) Is Flashing Mixed Signals

PennantPark Investment Corporation (NASDAQ:PNNT) went up by 5.41% from its latest closing price compared to the recent 1-year high of $6.22. The company’s stock price has collected 8.43% of gains in the last five trading sessions. Press Release reported on 04/08/21 that PennantPark Investment Corporation Schedules Earnings Release of Second Fiscal Quarter 2021 Results

Is It Worth Investing in PennantPark Investment Corporation (NASDAQ :PNNT) Right Now?

PennantPark Investment Corporation (NASDAQ:PNNT) scored a price-to-earnings ratio above its average ratio, recording 12.00 x from its present earnings ratio. Opinions of the stock are interesting as 4 analysts out of 8 who provided ratings for PennantPark Investment Corporation declared the stock was a “buy,” while 1 rated the stock as “overweight,” 2 rated it as “hold,” and 1 as “sell.”

The average price from analysts is $6.43, which is $0.21 above the current price. Today, the average trading volume of PNNT was 511.26K shares.

PNNT’s Market Performance

PNNT stocks went up by 8.43% for the week, with a monthly jump of 7.17% and a quarterly performance of 36.81%, while its annual performance rate touched 79.11%. The volatility ratio for the week stands at 2.26% while the volatility levels for the past 30 days are set at 2.94% for PennantPark Investment Corporation. The simple moving average for the period of the last 20 days is 10.39% for PNNT stocks with a simple moving average of 52.10% for the last 200 days.

Analysts’ Opinion of PNNT

Keefe Bruyette, on the other hand, stated in their research note that they expect to see PNNT reach a price target of $5.25, previously predicting the price at $4. The rating they have provided for PNNT stocks is “Outperform” according to the report published on November 23rd, 2020.

PNNT Trading at 12.44% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought PNNT to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was able to rebound, for now settling with 3.41% of gains for the given period.

Volatility was left at 2.94%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 2.26%, as shares surge +3.54% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading +23.65% upper at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, PNNT rose by +8.43%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by +86.92% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $5.84. In addition, PennantPark Investment Corporation saw 39.48% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further gains.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at PNNT starting from KATZ SAMUEL L, who purchase 5,000 shares at the price of $4.45 back on Dec 18. After this action, KATZ SAMUEL L now owns 41,710 shares of PennantPark Investment Corporation, valued at $22,250 using the latest closing price.

KATZ SAMUEL L, the Director of PennantPark Investment Corporation, purchase 2,500 shares at $4.40 during a trade that took place back on Dec 17, which means that KATZ SAMUEL L is holding 36,710 shares at $11,000 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for PNNT

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

+24.66 for the present operating margin

+70.57 for the gross margin

The net margin for PennantPark Investment Corporation stands at -20.11. The total capital return value is set at 1.66, while invested capital returns managed to touch -1.35.

Based on PennantPark Investment Corporation (PNNT), the company’s capital structure generated 108.10 points at debt to equity in total, while total debt to capital is 51.95. Total debt to assets is 51.00, with long-term debt to equity ratio resting at 108.10. Finally, the long-term debt to capital ratio is 51.95.

When we switch over and look at the enterprise to sales, we see a ratio of 9.53, with the company’s debt to enterprise value settled at 0.75. The receivables turnover for the company is 12.58 and the total asset turnover is 0.07.