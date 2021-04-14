The Chart for Bloomin’ Brands Inc. (BLMN) Is Flashing Mixed Signals

Bloomin’ Brands Inc. (NASDAQ:BLMN) went down by -3.78% from its latest closing price compared to the recent 1-year high of $29.95. The company’s stock price has collected 1.26% of gains in the last five trading sessions. Press Release reported 18 hours ago that Bloomin’ Brands, Inc. Names Lissette Gonzalez SVP, Global Supply Chain Officer

Is It Worth Investing in Bloomin’ Brands Inc. (NASDAQ :BLMN) Right Now?

Plus, the 36-month beta value for BLMN is at 2.15. Opinions of the stock are interesting as 8 analysts out of 14 who provided ratings for Bloomin’ Brands Inc. declared the stock was a “buy,” while 0 rated the stock as “overweight,” 5 rated it as “hold,” and 1 as “sell.”

The average price from analysts is $28.04, which is $1.16 above the current price. BLMN currently public float of 80.10M and currently shorts hold a 15.33% ratio of that float. Today, the average trading volume of BLMN was 2.13M shares.

BLMN’s Market Performance

BLMN stocks went up by 1.26% for the week, with a monthly drop of -5.30% and a quarterly performance of 31.50%, while its annual performance rate touched 217.11%. The volatility ratio for the week stands at 3.98% while the volatility levels for the past 30 days are set at 4.79% for Bloomin’ Brands Inc.. The simple moving average for the period of the last 20 days is -2.86% for BLMN stocks with a simple moving average of 48.59% for the last 200 days.

Analysts’ Opinion of BLMN

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for BLMN stocks, with Deutsche Bank repeating the rating for BLMN by listing it as a “Hold.” The predicted price for BLMN in the upcoming period, according to Deutsche Bank is $28 based on the research report published on March 09th of the current year 2021.

Goldman, on the other hand, stated in their research note that they expect to see BLMN reach a price target of $20. The rating they have provided for BLMN stocks is “Sell” according to the report published on January 19th, 2021.

BMO Capital Markets gave a rating of “Outperform” to BLMN, setting the target price at $22 in the report published on November 16th of the previous year.

BLMN Trading at 4.27% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought BLMN to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -9.95% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 4.79%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 3.98%, as shares sank -6.39% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading +28.00% upper at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, BLMN rose by +1.26%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by +167.29% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $27.67. In addition, Bloomin’ Brands Inc. saw 38.88% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further gains.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at BLMN starting from SMITH ELIZABETH A, who sale 150,000 shares at the price of $26.13 back on Feb 22. After this action, SMITH ELIZABETH A now owns 512,204 shares of Bloomin’ Brands Inc., valued at $3,919,500 using the latest closing price.

SMITH ELIZABETH A, the Director of Bloomin’ Brands Inc., sale 150,000 shares at $18.41 during a trade that took place back on Jan 04, which means that SMITH ELIZABETH A is holding 512,204 shares at $2,760,856 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for BLMN

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

-1.30 for the present operating margin

+6.36 for the gross margin

The net margin for Bloomin’ Brands Inc. stands at -5.01. The total capital return value is set at -1.61, while invested capital returns managed to touch -6.77. Equity return is now at value -530.40, with -4.70 for asset returns.

Based on Bloomin’ Brands Inc. (BLMN), the company’s capital structure generated 58,653.61 points at debt to equity in total, while total debt to capital is 99.83. Total debt to assets is 63.47, with long-term debt to equity ratio resting at 53,454.55. Finally, the long-term debt to capital ratio is 90.98.

When we switch over and look at the enterprise to sales, we see a ratio of 1.26, with the company’s debt to enterprise value settled at 0.61. The receivables turnover for the company is 25.92 and the total asset turnover is 0.85. The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 0.32.