Performant Financial Corporation (PFMT): Skating on Thin Ice? We Know the Answer

Performant Financial Corporation (NASDAQ:PFMT) went up by 8.37% from its latest closing price compared to the recent 1-year high of $3.21. The company’s stock price has collected -4.90% of loss in the last five trading sessions. Press Release reported 6 hours ago that Performant Financial Corporation Re-Awarded CMS RAC Region 1 Contract

Is It Worth Investing in Performant Financial Corporation (NASDAQ :PFMT) Right Now?

Plus, the 36-month beta value for PFMT is at -0.71. Opinions of the stock are interesting as 0 analysts out of 1 who provided ratings for Performant Financial Corporation declared the stock was a “buy,” while 0 rated the stock as “overweight,” 1 rated it as “hold,” and 0 as “sell.”

The average price from analysts is $3.00. PFMT currently public float of 34.15M and currently shorts hold a 0.96% ratio of that float. Today, the average trading volume of PFMT was 3.45M shares.

PFMT’s Market Performance

PFMT stocks went down by -4.90% for the week, with a monthly jump of 21.99% and a quarterly performance of 104.39%, while its annual performance rate touched 219.18%. The volatility ratio for the week stands at 9.78% while the volatility levels for the past 30 days are set at 14.03% for Performant Financial Corporation. The simple moving average for the period of the last 20 days is 23.84% for PFMT stocks with a simple moving average of 123.45% for the last 200 days.

Analysts’ Opinion of PFMT

Compass Point, on the other hand, stated in their research note that they expect to see PFMT reach a price target of $2.50, previously predicting the price at $3. The rating they have provided for PFMT stocks is “Neutral” according to the report published on February 26th, 2016.

Compass Point gave a rating of “Neutral” to PFMT, setting the target price at $3.50 in the report published on May 07th of the previous year.

PFMT Trading at 47.56% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought PFMT to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -27.41% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 14.03%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 9.78%, as shares surge +27.32% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading +117.76% upper at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, PFMT fell by -4.90%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by +253.03% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $1.91. In addition, Performant Financial Corporation saw 164.47% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further gains.

Stock Fundamentals for PFMT

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

+8.34 for the present operating margin

+8.36 for the gross margin

The net margin for Performant Financial Corporation stands at -8.97. The total capital return value is set at 11.26, while invested capital returns managed to touch -17.21. Equity return is now at value -35.80, with -11.40 for asset returns.

Based on Performant Financial Corporation (PFMT), the company’s capital structure generated 156.57 points at debt to equity in total, while total debt to capital is 61.02. Total debt to assets is 52.07, with long-term debt to equity ratio resting at 8.20. Finally, the long-term debt to capital ratio is 3.20.

When we switch over and look at the enterprise to sales, we see a ratio of 0.61, with the company’s debt to enterprise value settled at 0.69. The receivables turnover for the company is 5.10 and the total asset turnover is 1.18. The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 0.71.