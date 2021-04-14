Medical Properties Trust Inc. (MPW) and the Battle of Fundamentals vs. Technicals

Medical Properties Trust Inc. (NYSE:MPW) went down by -0.14% from its latest closing price compared to the recent 1-year high of $22.75. The company’s stock price has collected -0.82% of loss in the last five trading sessions. Press Release reported on 03/17/21 that Medical Properties Trust Announces Pricing of GBP500,000,000 2.500% Senior Notes Due 2026 and GBP350,000,000 3.375% Senior Notes Due 2030

Is It Worth Investing in Medical Properties Trust Inc. (NYSE :MPW) Right Now?

Medical Properties Trust Inc. (NYSE:MPW) scored a price-to-earnings ratio above its average ratio, recording 26.89 x from its present earnings ratio. Plus, the 36-month beta value for MPW is at 0.54. Opinions of the stock are interesting as 11 analysts out of 13 who provided ratings for Medical Properties Trust Inc. declared the stock was a “buy,” while 0 rated the stock as “overweight,” 2 rated it as “hold,” and 0 as “sell.”

The 2021 Backdoor Crypto Portfolio (free) Even if you’re not actively in crypto, you deserve to know what’s actually going on...



Because while leading assets such as Bitcoin (BTC) and Ethereum (ETH) are climbing in value, a select group of public “crypto stocks” are surging right along with them. More importantly, these stocks are outpacing the returns these leading crypto assets aren already producing. Click here to get the full story… along with our long list of backdoor Bitcoin strategies. It’s free. Sponsored

The average price from analysts is $24.15, which is $2.5 above the current price. MPW currently public float of 572.52M and currently shorts hold a 2.11% ratio of that float. Today, the average trading volume of MPW was 3.28M shares.

MPW’s Market Performance

MPW stocks went down by -0.82% for the week, with a monthly drop of -1.23% and a quarterly performance of 3.93%, while its annual performance rate touched 24.04%. The volatility ratio for the week stands at 1.36% while the volatility levels for the past 30 days are set at 2.05% for Medical Properties Trust Inc.. The simple moving average for the period of the last 20 days is 0.71% for MPW stocks with a simple moving average of 9.00% for the last 200 days.

Analysts’ Opinion of MPW

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for MPW stocks, with Truist repeating the rating for MPW by listing it as a “Hold.” The predicted price for MPW in the upcoming period, according to Truist is $22 based on the research report published on January 22nd of the current year 2021.

Deutsche Bank, on the other hand, stated in their research note that they expect to see MPW reach a price target of $24. The rating they have provided for MPW stocks is “Buy” according to the report published on December 15th, 2020.

Stifel gave a rating of “Buy” to MPW, setting the target price at $21 in the report published on September 02nd of the previous year.

MPW Trading at -0.04% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought MPW to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -4.75% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 2.05%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 1.36%, as shares sank -1.90% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading +2.65% upper at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, MPW fell by -0.82%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by +17.96% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $21.50. In addition, Medical Properties Trust Inc. saw -0.55% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further losses.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at MPW starting from Aldag Edward K JR, who sale 710,000 shares at the price of $21.21 back on Mar 30. After this action, Aldag Edward K JR now owns 3,251,167 shares of Medical Properties Trust Inc., valued at $15,059,100 using the latest closing price.

Hanna James Kevin, the VP, Controller & CAO of Medical Properties Trust Inc., sale 33,000 shares at $21.32 during a trade that took place back on Mar 17, which means that Hanna James Kevin is holding 69,679 shares at $703,560 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for MPW

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

+66.32 for the present operating margin

+76.40 for the gross margin

The net margin for Medical Properties Trust Inc. stands at +34.37. The total capital return value is set at 5.48, while invested capital returns managed to touch 2.85. Equity return is now at value 6.00, with 2.70 for asset returns.

Based on Medical Properties Trust Inc. (MPW), the company’s capital structure generated 120.81 points at debt to equity in total, while total debt to capital is 54.71. Total debt to assets is 52.68, with long-term debt to equity ratio resting at 118.55. Finally, the long-term debt to capital ratio is 53.69.

When we switch over and look at the enterprise to sales, we see a ratio of 15.91, with the company’s debt to enterprise value settled at 0.45. The receivables turnover for the company is 2.77 and the total asset turnover is 0.08.