Is Noble Midstream Partners LP (NBLX) a Keeper?

Noble Midstream Partners LP (NASDAQ:NBLX) went up by 1.20% from its latest closing price compared to the recent 1-year high of $15.63. The company’s stock price has collected -1.32% of loss in the last five trading sessions. Press Release reported on 04/01/21 that Cushing(R) Asset Management and Swank Capital Announce Rebalancing of the Cushing(R) MLP High Income Index

Is It Worth Investing in Noble Midstream Partners LP (NASDAQ :NBLX) Right Now?

Noble Midstream Partners LP (NASDAQ:NBLX) scored a price-to-earnings ratio above its average ratio, recording 9.54 x from its present earnings ratio. Plus, the 36-month beta value for NBLX is at 3.41. Opinions of the stock are interesting as 0 analysts out of 6 who provided ratings for Noble Midstream Partners LP declared the stock was a “buy,” while 0 rated the stock as “overweight,” 5 rated it as “hold,” and 1 as “sell.”

The average price from analysts is $13.42, which is -$0.64 below the current price. NBLX currently public float of 33.73M and currently shorts hold a 1.57% ratio of that float. Today, the average trading volume of NBLX was 832.91K shares.

NBLX’s Market Performance

NBLX stocks went down by -1.32% for the week, with a monthly drop of -8.34% and a quarterly performance of 19.38%, while its annual performance rate touched 186.26%. The volatility ratio for the week stands at 1.84% while the volatility levels for the past 30 days are set at 2.15% for Noble Midstream Partners LP. The simple moving average for the period of the last 20 days is -0.98% for NBLX stocks with a simple moving average of 36.60% for the last 200 days.

Analysts’ Opinion of NBLX

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for NBLX stocks, with Credit Suisse repeating the rating for NBLX by listing it as a “Neutral.” The predicted price for NBLX in the upcoming period, according to Credit Suisse is $13.50 based on the research report published on February 18th of the current year 2021.

Piper Sandler, on the other hand, stated in their research note that they expect to see NBLX reach a price target of $14. The rating they have provided for NBLX stocks is “Neutral” according to the report published on February 16th, 2021.

Wells Fargo gave a rating of “Equal Weight” to NBLX, setting the target price at $12 in the report published on February 08th of the current year.

NBLX Trading at 0.88% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought NBLX to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -8.26% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 2.15%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 1.84%, as shares sank -3.96% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading +26.55% upper at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, NBLX fell by -1.24%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by +72.91% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $14.45. In addition, Noble Midstream Partners LP saw 35.99% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further gains.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at NBLX starting from Christensen Thomas W., who sale 3,550 shares at the price of $9.91 back on Nov 24. After this action, Christensen Thomas W. now owns 20,848 shares of Noble Midstream Partners LP, valued at $35,180 using the latest closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for NBLX

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

+35.46 for the present operating margin

+38.69 for the gross margin

The net margin for Noble Midstream Partners LP stands at +17.53. The total capital return value is set at 9.56, while invested capital returns managed to touch 6.32. Equity return is now at value 16.90, with 4.40 for asset returns.

Based on Noble Midstream Partners LP (NBLX), the company’s capital structure generated 195.70 points at debt to equity in total, while total debt to capital is 66.18. Total debt to assets is 53.06, with long-term debt to equity ratio resting at 134.75. Finally, the long-term debt to capital ratio is 45.57.

When we switch over and look at the enterprise to sales, we see a ratio of 3.94, with the company’s debt to enterprise value settled at 0.54. The receivables turnover for the company is 8.17 and the total asset turnover is 0.26. The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 0.22.