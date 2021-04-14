Is Dow Inc. (DOW) a Keeper?

Dow Inc. (NYSE:DOW) went down by -0.75% from its latest closing price compared to the recent 1-year high of $67.27. The company’s stock price has collected -2.00% of loss in the last five trading sessions. Press Release reported on 04/12/21 that Great Place to Work(R) and Fortune Name Dow One of the 2021 100 Best Companies to Work For(R)

Is It Worth Investing in Dow Inc. (NYSE :DOW) Right Now?

Dow Inc. (NYSE:DOW) scored a price-to-earnings ratio above its average ratio, recording 39.03 x from its present earnings ratio. Opinions of the stock are interesting as 7 analysts out of 22 who provided ratings for Dow Inc. declared the stock was a “buy,” while 0 rated the stock as “overweight,” 14 rated it as “hold,” and 1 as “sell.”

The average price from analysts is $64.40, which is -$1.17 below the current price. DOW currently public float of 742.74M and currently shorts hold a 1.36% ratio of that float. Today, the average trading volume of DOW was 4.29M shares.

DOW’s Market Performance

DOW stocks went down by -2.00% for the week, with a monthly drop of -1.60% and a quarterly performance of 7.56%, while its annual performance rate touched 79.70%. The volatility ratio for the week stands at 1.85% while the volatility levels for the past 30 days are set at 2.59% for Dow Inc.. The simple moving average for the period of the last 20 days is -0.66% for DOW stocks with a simple moving average of 21.30% for the last 200 days.

Analysts’ Opinion of DOW

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for DOW stocks, with Credit Suisse repeating the rating for DOW by listing it as a “Neutral.” The predicted price for DOW in the upcoming period, according to Credit Suisse is $50 based on the research report published on March 29th of the current year 2021.

Credit Suisse, on the other hand, stated in their research note that they expect to see DOW reach a price target of $50. The rating they have provided for DOW stocks is “Neutral” according to the report published on March 15th, 2021.

Wells Fargo gave a rating of “Overweight” to DOW, setting the target price at $77 in the report published on March 02nd of the current year.

DOW Trading at 3.33% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought DOW to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -5.89% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 2.59%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 1.85%, as shares surge +0.65% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading +21.98% upper at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, DOW fell by -2.00%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by +58.35% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $63.75. In addition, Dow Inc. saw 14.07% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further gains.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at DOW starting from HOLICKI PETER, who sale 6,836 shares at the price of $55.99 back on Nov 18. After this action, HOLICKI PETER now owns 50,670 shares of Dow Inc., valued at $382,761 using the latest closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for DOW

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

+6.68 for the present operating margin

+12.49 for the gross margin

The net margin for Dow Inc. stands at +3.15. The total capital return value is set at 7.88, while invested capital returns managed to touch 3.94. Equity return is now at value 9.70, with 2.00 for asset returns.

Based on Dow Inc. (DOW), the company’s capital structure generated 153.15 points at debt to equity in total, while total debt to capital is 60.50. Total debt to assets is 30.98, with long-term debt to equity ratio resting at 144.85. Finally, the long-term debt to capital ratio is 57.22.

When we switch over and look at the enterprise to sales, we see a ratio of 1.44, with the company’s debt to enterprise value settled at 0.34. The receivables turnover for the company is 5.12 and the total asset turnover is 0.63. The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 1.72.