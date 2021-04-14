Is AmpliTech Group Inc. (AMPG) a Keeper?

AmpliTech Group Inc. (NASDAQ:AMPG) went up by 0.11% from its latest closing price compared to the recent 1-year high of $19.80. The company’s stock price has collected -12.10% of loss in the last five trading sessions. Press Release reported 10 hours ago that AmpliTech Group, Inc. Receives Developmental Order for Cryogenic Device to Accelerate Design of New Drugs for Diseases and Materials for Quantum Computers

Is It Worth Investing in AmpliTech Group Inc. (NASDAQ :AMPG) Right Now?

Plus, the 36-month beta value for AMPG is at 0.82. Opinions of the stock are interesting as 0 analysts out of 0 who provided ratings for AmpliTech Group Inc. declared the stock was a “buy,” while 0 rated the stock as “overweight,” 0 rated it as “hold,” and 0 as “sell.”

AMPG currently public float of 2.55M and currently shorts hold a 12.76% ratio of that float. Today, the average trading volume of AMPG was 688.02K shares.

AMPG’s Market Performance

AMPG stocks went down by -12.10% for the week, with a monthly drop of -18.31% and a quarterly performance of -2.07%, while its annual performance rate touched 1187.14%. The volatility ratio for the week stands at 15.09% while the volatility levels for the past 30 days are set at 13.95% for AmpliTech Group Inc.. The simple moving average for the period of the last 20 days is -8.69% for AMPG stocks with a simple moving average of 90.06% for the last 200 days.

AMPG Trading at -14.24% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought AMPG to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -54.49% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 13.95%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 15.09%, as shares sank -10.26% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading -31.73% lower at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, AMPG fell by -12.10%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by +783.33% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $9.82. In addition, AmpliTech Group Inc. saw 145.64% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further gains.

Stock Fundamentals for AMPG

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

-26.49 for the present operating margin

+36.27 for the gross margin

The net margin for AmpliTech Group Inc. stands at -29.66. The total capital return value is set at -31.30, while invested capital returns managed to touch -41.05. Equity return is now at value -174.00, with -33.60 for asset returns.

Based on AmpliTech Group Inc. (AMPG), the company’s capital structure generated 509.31 points at debt to equity in total, while total debt to capital is 83.59. Total debt to assets is 79.76, with long-term debt to equity ratio resting at 389.93. Finally, the long-term debt to capital ratio is 64.00.

When we switch over and look at the enterprise to sales, we see a ratio of 3.54, with the company’s debt to enterprise value settled at 0.18. The receivables turnover for the company is 7.08 and the total asset turnover is 1.12. The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 2.13.