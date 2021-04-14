Is a Correction Looming Ahead for Mechanical Technology Incorporated (MKTY)

Mechanical Technology Incorporated (NASDAQ:MKTY) went down by -1.18% from its latest closing price compared to the recent 1-year high of $18.90. The company’s stock price has collected 16.91% of gains in the last five trading sessions. Press Release reported on 04/12/21 that EcoChain, Inc. Adds Immediate Capacity, Reiterates 50MW 2021 Target

Is It Worth Investing in Mechanical Technology Incorporated (NASDAQ :MKTY) Right Now?

Mechanical Technology Incorporated (NASDAQ:MKTY) scored a price-to-earnings ratio above its average ratio, recording 59.15 x from its present earnings ratio. Plus, the 36-month beta value for MKTY is at 1.33. Opinions of the stock are interesting as 1 analysts out of 1 who provided ratings for Mechanical Technology Incorporated declared the stock was a “buy,” while 0 rated the stock as “overweight,” 0 rated it as “hold,” and 0 as “sell.”

The average price from analysts is $9.60. MKTY currently public float of 9.57M and currently shorts hold a 2.01% ratio of that float. Today, the average trading volume of MKTY was 102.14K shares.

MKTY’s Market Performance

MKTY stocks went up by 16.91% for the week, with a monthly jump of 46.79% and a quarterly performance of 137.80%, while its annual performance rate touched 1605.88%. The volatility ratio for the week stands at 12.45% while the volatility levels for the past 30 days are set at 19.85% for Mechanical Technology Incorporated. The simple moving average for the period of the last 20 days is 5.11% for MKTY stocks with a simple moving average of 216.23% for the last 200 days.

MKTY Trading at 33.04% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought MKTY to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -37.83% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 19.85%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 12.45%, as shares surge +19.10% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading +195.51% upper at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, MKTY rose by +22.04%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by +1,605.04% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $11.27. In addition, Mechanical Technology Incorporated saw 152.44% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further gains.

Stock Fundamentals for MKTY

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

+15.11 for the present operating margin

+67.98 for the gross margin

The net margin for Mechanical Technology Incorporated stands at +20.27. The total capital return value is set at 24.36, while invested capital returns managed to touch 34.09. Equity return is now at value 39.30, with 26.00 for asset returns.

Based on Mechanical Technology Incorporated (MKTY), the company’s capital structure generated 20.40 points at debt to equity in total, while total debt to capital is 16.95. Total debt to assets is 13.96, with long-term debt to equity ratio resting at 15.06. Finally, the long-term debt to capital ratio is 12.51.

When we switch over and look at the enterprise to sales, we see a ratio of 4.58, with the company’s debt to enterprise value settled at 0.03. The receivables turnover for the company is 11.16 and the total asset turnover is 1.33. The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 2.92.