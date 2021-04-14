Highlights from the Ratings and Financial Report for Shift Technologies Inc. (SFT)

Shift Technologies Inc. (NASDAQ:SFT) went down by -3.81% from its latest closing price compared to the recent 1-year high of $14.91. The company’s stock price has collected -2.90% of loss in the last five trading sessions. Press Release reported on 04/05/21 that Shift Announces Date of Annual Shareholder Meeting and Record Date

Is It Worth Investing in Shift Technologies Inc. (NASDAQ :SFT) Right Now?

Opinions of the stock are interesting as 6 analysts out of 7 who provided ratings for Shift Technologies Inc. declared the stock was a “buy,” while 0 rated the stock as “overweight,” 0 rated it as “hold,” and 1 as “sell.”

The average price from analysts is $12.33, which is $4.13 above the current price. SFT currently public float of 62.87M and currently shorts hold a 9.27% ratio of that float. Today, the average trading volume of SFT was 1.72M shares.

SFT’s Market Performance

SFT stocks went down by -2.90% for the week, with a monthly drop of -19.16% and a quarterly performance of -2.09%, while its annual performance rate touched -18.60%. The volatility ratio for the week stands at 4.52% while the volatility levels for the past 30 days are set at 6.33% for Shift Technologies Inc.. The simple moving average for the period of the last 20 days is -4.20% for SFT stocks with a simple moving average of -18.33% for the last 200 days.

Analysts’ Opinion of SFT

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for SFT stocks, with The Benchmark Company repeating the rating for SFT by listing it as a “Buy.” The predicted price for SFT in the upcoming period, according to The Benchmark Company is $13 based on the research report published on March 09th of the current year 2021.

DA Davidson, on the other hand, stated in their research note that they expect to see SFT reach a price target of $13. The rating they have provided for SFT stocks is “Buy” according to the report published on January 25th, 2021.

SFT Trading at -8.18% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought SFT to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -44.97% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 6.33%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 4.52%, as shares sank -16.19% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading +0.06% upper at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, SFT fell by -2.90%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by -28.34% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $8.49. In addition, Shift Technologies Inc. saw -0.79% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further losses.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at SFT starting from Foy Sean, who purchase 12,500 shares at the price of $8.10 back on Nov 25. After this action, Foy Sean now owns 138,301 shares of Shift Technologies Inc., valued at $101,225 using the latest closing price.

Arison George, the See Remarks of Shift Technologies Inc., purchase 15,000 shares at $6.72 during a trade that took place back on Nov 23, which means that Arison George is holding 758,542 shares at $100,764 based on the most recent closing price.