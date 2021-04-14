Highlights from the Ratings and Financial Report for Apyx Medical Corporation (APYX)

Apyx Medical Corporation (NASDAQ:APYX) went up by 2.77% from its latest closing price compared to the recent 1-year high of $12.01. The company’s stock price has collected 0.64% of gains in the last five trading sessions. Press Release reported on 04/12/21 that Apyx Medical Corporation to Release First Quarter of Fiscal Year 2021 Financial Results on May 12, 2021

Is It Worth Investing in Apyx Medical Corporation (NASDAQ :APYX) Right Now?

Plus, the 36-month beta value for APYX is at 0.73. Opinions of the stock are interesting as 4 analysts out of 4 who provided ratings for Apyx Medical Corporation declared the stock was a “buy,” while 0 rated the stock as “overweight,” 0 rated it as “hold,” and 0 as “sell.”

The average price from analysts is $12.50, which is $2.86 above the current price. APYX currently public float of 30.03M and currently shorts hold a 2.06% ratio of that float. Today, the average trading volume of APYX was 99.62K shares.

APYX’s Market Performance

APYX stocks went up by 0.64% for the week, with a monthly drop of -18.36% and a quarterly performance of 21.66%, while its annual performance rate touched 161.28%. The volatility ratio for the week stands at 3.56% while the volatility levels for the past 30 days are set at 5.84% for Apyx Medical Corporation. The simple moving average for the period of the last 20 days is -2.53% for APYX stocks with a simple moving average of 33.66% for the last 200 days.

Analysts’ Opinion of APYX

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for APYX stocks, with Dougherty & Company repeating the rating for APYX by listing it as a “Buy.” The predicted price for APYX in the upcoming period, according to Dougherty & Company is $9 based on the research report published on April 02nd of the previous year 2019.

APYX Trading at -6.01% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought APYX to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -19.73% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 5.84%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 3.56%, as shares sank -15.24% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading +3.25% upper at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, APYX rose by +3.94%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by +72.97% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $9.81. In addition, Apyx Medical Corporation saw 30.28% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further gains.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at APYX starting from Goodwin Charles D. II, who purchase 28,250 shares at the price of $3.30 back on May 13. After this action, Goodwin Charles D. II now owns 28,250 shares of Apyx Medical Corporation, valued at $93,197 using the latest closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for APYX

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

-72.47 for the present operating margin

+9.70 for the gross margin

The net margin for Apyx Medical Corporation stands at -42.93. The total capital return value is set at -29.33, while invested capital returns managed to touch -17.50. Equity return is now at value -17.90, with -15.40 for asset returns.

Based on Apyx Medical Corporation (APYX), the company’s capital structure generated 1.06 points at debt to equity in total, while total debt to capital is 1.05. Total debt to assets is 0.91, with long-term debt to equity ratio resting at 0.49. Finally, the long-term debt to capital ratio is 0.48.

When we switch over and look at the enterprise to sales, we see a ratio of 7.41, with the company’s debt to enterprise value settled at 0.00. The receivables turnover for the company is 2.09 and the total asset turnover is 0.35. The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 7.22.