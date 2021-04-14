Here’s Our Rant About Okta Inc. (OKTA)

Okta Inc. (NASDAQ:OKTA) went up by 6.57% from its latest closing price compared to the recent 1-year high of $294.00. The company’s stock price has collected 16.09% of gains in the last five trading sessions. Press Release reported on 04/09/21 that Thinking about trading options or stock in American Airlines, Microsoft, Levi Strauss, Okta Inc, or Honeywell?

Is It Worth Investing in Okta Inc. (NASDAQ :OKTA) Right Now?

Plus, the 36-month beta value for OKTA is at 0.90. Opinions of the stock are interesting as 13 analysts out of 22 who provided ratings for Okta Inc. declared the stock was a “buy,” while 0 rated the stock as “overweight,” 9 rated it as “hold,” and 0 as “sell.”

The 2021 Backdoor Crypto Portfolio (free) Even if you’re not actively in crypto, you deserve to know what’s actually going on...



Because while leading assets such as Bitcoin (BTC) and Ethereum (ETH) are climbing in value, a select group of public “crypto stocks” are surging right along with them. More importantly, these stocks are outpacing the returns these leading crypto assets aren already producing. Click here to get the full story… along with our long list of backdoor Bitcoin strategies. It’s free. Sponsored

The average price from analysts is $271.47, which is $2.18 above the current price. OKTA currently public float of 119.78M and currently shorts hold a 4.49% ratio of that float. Today, the average trading volume of OKTA was 1.72M shares.

OKTA’s Market Performance

OKTA stocks went up by 16.09% for the week, with a monthly jump of 16.88% and a quarterly performance of 5.20%, while its annual performance rate touched 97.62%. The volatility ratio for the week stands at 5.21% while the volatility levels for the past 30 days are set at 4.28% for Okta Inc.. The simple moving average for the period of the last 20 days is 18.21% for OKTA stocks with a simple moving average of 14.53% for the last 200 days.

Analysts’ Opinion of OKTA

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for OKTA stocks, with BTIG Research repeating the rating for OKTA by listing it as a “Buy.” The predicted price for OKTA in the upcoming period, according to BTIG Research is $280 based on the research report published on April 09th of the current year 2021.

Canaccord Genuity, on the other hand, stated in their research note that they expect to see OKTA reach a price target of $300. The rating they have provided for OKTA stocks is “Buy” according to the report published on March 04th, 2021.

Deutsche Bank gave a rating of “Buy” to OKTA, setting the target price at $313 in the report published on February 23rd of the current year.

OKTA Trading at 7.27% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought OKTA to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -9.76% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 4.28%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 5.21%, as shares surge +16.00% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading +2.44% upper at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, OKTA rose by +16.09%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by +29.92% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $226.28. In addition, Okta Inc. saw 4.35% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further gains.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at OKTA starting from KOUREY MICHAEL R, who sale 20,000 shares at the price of $221.86 back on Mar 22. After this action, KOUREY MICHAEL R now owns 0 shares of Okta Inc., valued at $4,437,203 using the latest closing price.

KRAMER CHRISTOPHER K, the Chief Accounting Officer of Okta Inc., sale 1,541 shares at $228.81 during a trade that took place back on Mar 16, which means that KRAMER CHRISTOPHER K is holding 6,587 shares at $352,596 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for OKTA

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

-24.44 for the present operating margin

+69.20 for the gross margin

The net margin for Okta Inc. stands at -31.88. The total capital return value is set at -9.79, while invested capital returns managed to touch -17.03. Equity return is now at value -43.10, with -9.20 for asset returns.

Based on Okta Inc. (OKTA), the company’s capital structure generated 283.70 points at debt to equity in total, while total debt to capital is 73.94. Total debt to assets is 59.69, with long-term debt to equity ratio resting at 149.40. Finally, the long-term debt to capital ratio is 38.94.

When we switch over and look at the enterprise to sales, we see a ratio of 38.73, with the company’s debt to enterprise value settled at 0.06. The receivables turnover for the company is 4.97 and the total asset turnover is 0.32. The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 1.83.