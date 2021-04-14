Daily High to Daily Low: Is It Safe to Buy Vine Energy Inc. (VEI)?

Vine Energy Inc. (NYSE:VEI) went down by -3.93% from its latest closing price compared to the recent 1-year high of $14.53. The company’s stock price has collected -9.27% of loss in the last five trading sessions. Press Release reported on 04/12/21 that Vine Energy Inc. Schedules First-Quarter 2021 Earnings Release and Conference Call Date

Is It Worth Investing in Vine Energy Inc. (NYSE :VEI) Right Now?

VEI currently public float of 18.75M. Today, the average trading volume of VEI was 851.34K shares.

VEI’s Market Performance

The simple moving average for the period of the last 20 days is -15.43% for VEI stocks with a simple moving average of -15.43% for the last 200 days.

Analysts’ Opinion of VEI

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for VEI stocks, with RBC Capital Mkts repeating the rating for VEI by listing it as a “Outperform.” The predicted price for VEI in the upcoming period, according to RBC Capital Mkts is $17 based on the research report published on April 12th of the current year 2021.

Morgan Stanley, on the other hand, stated in their research note that they expect to see VEI reach a price target of $18. The rating they have provided for VEI stocks is “Overweight” according to the report published on April 12th, 2021.

Credit Suisse gave a rating of “Outperform” to VEI, setting the target price at $15 in the report published on April 12th of the current year.

VEI Trading at -15.43% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought VEI to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -22.57% of loss for the given period.

During the last 5 trading sessions, VEI fell by -9.27%, in comparison to the 20-day moving average. In addition, Vine Energy Inc. saw -16.67% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further losses.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at VEI starting from Blackstone Energy Partners II , who purchase 4,285,000 shares at the price of $13.30 back on Mar 22. After this action, Blackstone Energy Partners II now owns 10,276,529 shares of Vine Energy Inc., valued at $56,990,500 using the latest closing price.

Brix Investment LLC, the 10% Owner of Vine Energy Inc., purchase 4,285,000 shares at $13.30 during a trade that took place back on Mar 22, which means that Brix Investment LLC is holding 10,276,529 shares at $56,990,500 based on the most recent closing price.