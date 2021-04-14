Daily High to Daily Low: Is It Safe to Buy Holly Energy Partners L.P. (HEP)?

Holly Energy Partners L.P. (NYSE:HEP) went down by -0.56% from its latest closing price compared to the recent 1-year high of $20.06. The company’s stock price has collected 1.14% of gains in the last five trading sessions. Press Release reported on 03/23/21 that Holly Energy Partners First Quarter 2021 Earnings Release and Conference Webcast

Is It Worth Investing in Holly Energy Partners L.P. (NYSE :HEP) Right Now?

Holly Energy Partners L.P. (NYSE:HEP) scored a price-to-earnings ratio above its average ratio, recording 12.08 x from its present earnings ratio. Plus, the 36-month beta value for HEP is at 1.10. Opinions of the stock are interesting as 5 analysts out of 7 who provided ratings for Holly Energy Partners L.P. declared the stock was a “buy,” while 1 rated the stock as “overweight,” 1 rated it as “hold,” and 0 as “sell.”

The average price from analysts is $20.43, which is $0.9 above the current price. HEP currently public float of 45.56M and currently shorts hold a 2.51% ratio of that float. Today, the average trading volume of HEP was 352.60K shares.

HEP’s Market Performance

HEP stocks went up by 1.14% for the week, with a monthly drop of -0.61% and a quarterly performance of 35.88%, while its annual performance rate touched 64.76%. The volatility ratio for the week stands at 2.34% while the volatility levels for the past 30 days are set at 2.89% for Holly Energy Partners L.P.. The simple moving average for the period of the last 20 days is 2.28% for HEP stocks with a simple moving average of 32.91% for the last 200 days.

Analysts’ Opinion of HEP

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for HEP stocks, with Credit Suisse repeating the rating for HEP by listing it as a “Neutral.” The predicted price for HEP in the upcoming period, according to Credit Suisse is $17 based on the research report published on December 17th of the previous year 2020.

Credit Suisse, on the other hand, stated in their research note that they expect to see HEP reach a price target of $16, previously predicting the price at $17. The rating they have provided for HEP stocks is “Outperform” according to the report published on November 10th, 2020.

HEP Trading at 10.40% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought HEP to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -3.14% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 2.89%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 2.34%, as shares surge +0.41% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading +38.81% upper at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, HEP rose by +1.82%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by +37.54% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $19.00. In addition, Holly Energy Partners L.P. saw 37.61% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further gains.

Stock Fundamentals for HEP

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

+48.33 for the present operating margin

+50.33 for the gross margin

The net margin for Holly Energy Partners L.P. stands at +34.17. The total capital return value is set at 11.69, while invested capital returns managed to touch 9.02. Equity return is now at value 46.60, with 7.80 for asset returns.

Based on Holly Energy Partners L.P. (HEP), the company’s capital structure generated 390.39 points at debt to equity in total, while total debt to capital is 79.61. Total debt to assets is 68.31, with long-term debt to equity ratio resting at 389.18. Finally, the long-term debt to capital ratio is 79.36.

When we switch over and look at the enterprise to sales, we see a ratio of 6.30, with the company’s debt to enterprise value settled at 0.47. The receivables turnover for the company is 7.60 and the total asset turnover is 0.23. The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 1.18.