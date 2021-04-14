Daily High to Daily Low: Is It Safe to Buy CureVac N.V. (CVAC)?

CureVac N.V. (NASDAQ:CVAC) went up by 3.80% from its latest closing price compared to the recent 1-year high of $151.80. The company’s stock price has collected 3.36% of gains in the last five trading sessions. Press Release reported on 04/09/21 that CureVac to Report Fourth Quarter and Full-Year 2020 Financial Results and Business Updates on April 15, 2021

Is It Worth Investing in CureVac N.V. (NASDAQ :CVAC) Right Now?

Opinions of the stock are interesting as 2 analysts out of 5 who provided ratings for CureVac N.V. declared the stock was a “buy,” while 0 rated the stock as “overweight,” 2 rated it as “hold,” and 1 as “sell.”

The average price from analysts is $70.24, which is -$11.12 below the current price. CVAC currently public float of 87.57M and currently shorts hold a 1.53% ratio of that float. Today, the average trading volume of CVAC was 853.27K shares.

CVAC’s Market Performance

CVAC stocks went up by 3.36% for the week, with a monthly jump of 8.95% and a quarterly performance of -7.36%. The volatility ratio for the week stands at 4.03% while the volatility levels for the past 30 days are set at 4.80% for CureVac N.V.. The simple moving average for the period of the last 20 days is 6.16% for CVAC stocks with a simple moving average of 18.72% for the last 200 days.

Analysts’ Opinion of CVAC

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for CVAC stocks, with Credit Suisse repeating the rating for CVAC by listing it as a “Underperform.” The predicted price for CVAC in the upcoming period, according to Credit Suisse is $47 based on the research report published on December 10th of the previous year 2020.

Jefferies, on the other hand, stated in their research note that they expect to see CVAC reach a price target of $58. The rating they have provided for CVAC stocks is “Hold” according to the report published on September 08th, 2020.

Credit Suisse gave a rating of “Neutral” to CVAC, setting the target price at $68 in the report published on September 08th of the previous year.

CVAC Trading at -0.19% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought CVAC to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -36.99% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 4.80%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 4.03%, as shares surge +6.44% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading +7.12% upper at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, CVAC rose by +3.36%, in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $90.39. In addition, CureVac N.V. saw 17.98% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further gains.

Stock Fundamentals for CVAC

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

-603.20 for the present operating margin

-76.39 for the gross margin

The net margin for CureVac N.V. stands at -573.46. The total capital return value is set at -303.19, while invested capital returns managed to touch -297.20.

The receivables turnover for the company is 1.31 and the total asset turnover is 0.13. The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 2.04.