Co-Diagnostics Inc. (CODX) Reveals an Earnings Mystery

Co-Diagnostics Inc. (NASDAQ:CODX) went up by 8.53% from its latest closing price compared to the recent 1-year high of $30.99. The company’s stock price has collected 2.91% of gains in the last five trading sessions. Press Release reported on 03/31/21 that Co-Diagnostics, Inc. CEO Discusses Company Strategy for the Future with Yahoo! Finance

Is It Worth Investing in Co-Diagnostics Inc. (NASDAQ :CODX) Right Now?

Co-Diagnostics Inc. (NASDAQ:CODX) scored a price-to-earnings ratio above its average ratio, recording 6.63 x from its present earnings ratio. Plus, the 36-month beta value for CODX is at -1.95. Opinions of the stock are interesting as 2 analysts out of 3 who provided ratings for Co-Diagnostics Inc. declared the stock was a “buy,” while 0 rated the stock as “overweight,” 1 rated it as “hold,” and 0 as “sell.”

The average price from analysts is $22.00. CODX currently public float of 26.45M and currently shorts hold a 18.70% ratio of that float. Today, the average trading volume of CODX was 1.56M shares.

CODX’s Market Performance

CODX stocks went up by 2.91% for the week, with a monthly drop of -31.56% and a quarterly performance of -8.80%, while its annual performance rate touched -3.93%. The volatility ratio for the week stands at 6.55% while the volatility levels for the past 30 days are set at 8.35% for Co-Diagnostics Inc.. The simple moving average for the period of the last 20 days is -14.12% for CODX stocks with a simple moving average of -32.72% for the last 200 days.

Analysts’ Opinion of CODX

H.C. Wainwright gave a rating of “Buy” to CODX, setting the target price at $35 in the report published on May 18th of the previous year.

CODX Trading at -29.27% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought CODX to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -69.22% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 8.35%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 6.55%, as shares sank -30.47% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading -25.70% lower at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, CODX rose by +2.91%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by -47.67% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $10.90. In addition, Co-Diagnostics Inc. saw 2.58% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further gains.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at CODX starting from Egan Dwight H, who sale 38,046 shares at the price of $11.00 back on Jan 15. After this action, Egan Dwight H now owns 0 shares of Co-Diagnostics Inc., valued at $418,506 using the latest closing price.

SERBIN RICHARD S, the Director of Co-Diagnostics Inc., sale 10,000 shares at $10.29 during a trade that took place back on Jan 14, which means that SERBIN RICHARD S is holding 2,500 shares at $102,900 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for CODX

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

+55.93 for the present operating margin

+77.56 for the gross margin

The net margin for Co-Diagnostics Inc. stands at +56.98. The total capital return value is set at 121.85, while invested capital returns managed to touch 124.14. Equity return is now at value 97.40, with 91.80 for asset returns.

The receivables turnover for the company is 12.15 and the total asset turnover is 2.03. The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 15.16.