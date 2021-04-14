Can MP Materials Corp. (MP) Remain Competitive?

MP Materials Corp. (NYSE:MP) went down by -2.56% from its latest closing price compared to the recent 1-year high of $51.77. The company’s stock price has collected 0.32% of gains in the last five trading sessions. Press Release reported on 03/24/21 that MP Materials Announces Pricing of $600 Million Green Convertible Senior Notes Offering

Is It Worth Investing in MP Materials Corp. (NYSE :MP) Right Now?

Opinions of the stock are interesting as 3 analysts out of 5 who provided ratings for MP Materials Corp. declared the stock was a “buy,” while 0 rated the stock as “overweight,” 2 rated it as “hold,” and 0 as “sell.”

The 2021 Backdoor Crypto Portfolio (free) Even if you’re not actively in crypto, you deserve to know what’s actually going on...



Because while leading assets such as Bitcoin (BTC) and Ethereum (ETH) are climbing in value, a select group of public “crypto stocks” are surging right along with them. More importantly, these stocks are outpacing the returns these leading crypto assets aren already producing. Click here to get the full story… along with our long list of backdoor Bitcoin strategies. It’s free. Sponsored

The average price from analysts is $45.60, which is $11.35 above the current price. MP currently public float of 110.63M and currently shorts hold a 6.72% ratio of that float. Today, the average trading volume of MP was 5.83M shares.

MP’s Market Performance

MP stocks went up by 0.32% for the week, with a monthly drop of -18.99% and a quarterly performance of 16.10%. The volatility ratio for the week stands at 5.02% while the volatility levels for the past 30 days are set at 8.37% for MP Materials Corp.. The simple moving average for the period of the last 20 days is -9.37% for MP stocks with a simple moving average of 49.35% for the last 200 days.

Analysts’ Opinion of MP

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for MP stocks, with BofA Securities repeating the rating for MP by listing it as a “Neutral.” The predicted price for MP in the upcoming period, according to BofA Securities is $38 based on the research report published on April 01st of the current year 2021.

Cowen, on the other hand, stated in their research note that they expect to see MP reach a price target of $50. The rating they have provided for MP stocks is “Outperform” according to the report published on March 10th, 2021.

Deutsche Bank gave a rating of “Hold” to MP, setting the target price at $37 in the report published on March 09th of the current year.

MP Trading at -11.18% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought MP to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -33.84% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 8.37%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 5.02%, as shares sank -25.51% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading +17.42% upper at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, MP rose by +0.32%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by +245.96% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $37.21. In addition, MP Materials Corp. saw 6.47% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further gains.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at MP starting from Litinsky James H., who sale 4,603,123 shares at the price of $33.78 back on Mar 26. After this action, Litinsky James H. now owns 2,338 shares of MP Materials Corp., valued at $155,470,479 using the latest closing price.

JHL Capital Group LLC, the 10% Owner of MP Materials Corp., sale 3,330,097 shares at $33.77 during a trade that took place back on Mar 26, which means that JHL Capital Group LLC is holding 11,128,940 shares at $112,474,026 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for MP

Equity return is now at value -5.70, with -4.90 for asset returns.