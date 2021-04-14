Can Gaming and Leisure Properties Inc. (GLPI) Remain Competitive?

Gaming and Leisure Properties Inc. (NASDAQ:GLPI) went up by 3.09% from its latest closing price compared to the recent 1-year high of $45.75. The company’s stock price has collected 1.73% of gains in the last five trading sessions. Press Release reported 14 hours ago that GLPI Expands Relationship with Bally’s Through Strategic Transactions

Is It Worth Investing in Gaming and Leisure Properties Inc. (NASDAQ :GLPI) Right Now?

Gaming and Leisure Properties Inc. (NASDAQ:GLPI) scored a price-to-earnings ratio above its average ratio, recording 19.53 x from its present earnings ratio. Plus, the 36-month beta value for GLPI is at 1.02. Opinions of the stock are interesting as 15 analysts out of 17 who provided ratings for Gaming and Leisure Properties Inc. declared the stock was a “buy,” while 0 rated the stock as “overweight,” 2 rated it as “hold,” and 0 as “sell.”

The 2021 Backdoor Crypto Portfolio (free) Even if you’re not actively in crypto, you deserve to know what’s actually going on...



Because while leading assets such as Bitcoin (BTC) and Ethereum (ETH) are climbing in value, a select group of public “crypto stocks” are surging right along with them. More importantly, these stocks are outpacing the returns these leading crypto assets aren already producing. Click here to get the full story… along with our long list of backdoor Bitcoin strategies. It’s free. Sponsored

The average price from analysts is $48.38, which is $3.28 above the current price. GLPI currently public float of 218.37M and currently shorts hold a 1.08% ratio of that float. Today, the average trading volume of GLPI was 1.27M shares.

GLPI’s Market Performance

GLPI stocks went up by 1.73% for the week, with a monthly jump of 4.00% and a quarterly performance of 8.39%, while its annual performance rate touched 63.47%. The volatility ratio for the week stands at 1.99% while the volatility levels for the past 30 days are set at 2.41% for Gaming and Leisure Properties Inc.. The simple moving average for the period of the last 20 days is 3.95% for GLPI stocks with a simple moving average of 12.55% for the last 200 days.

Analysts’ Opinion of GLPI

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for GLPI stocks, with Mizuho repeating the rating for GLPI by listing it as a “Buy.” The predicted price for GLPI in the upcoming period, according to Mizuho is $47 based on the research report published on April 01st of the current year 2021.

KeyBanc Capital Markets, on the other hand, stated in their research note that they expect to see GLPI reach a price target of $48. The rating they have provided for GLPI stocks is “Overweight” according to the report published on March 15th, 2021.

Loop Capital gave a rating of “Buy” to GLPI, setting the target price at $50 in the report published on November 17th of the previous year.

GLPI Trading at 3.69% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought GLPI to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -2.34% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 2.41%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 1.99%, as shares sank -0.38% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading +8.63% upper at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, GLPI rose by +1.73%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by +25.79% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $42.97. In addition, Gaming and Leisure Properties Inc. saw 5.38% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further gains.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at GLPI starting from Demchyk Matthew, who sale 20,178 shares at the price of $44.57 back on Mar 15. After this action, Demchyk Matthew now owns 33,833 shares of Gaming and Leisure Properties Inc., valued at $899,333 using the latest closing price.

Ladany Steven, the SVP Chief Development Officer of Gaming and Leisure Properties Inc., sale 9,450 shares at $44.02 during a trade that took place back on Mar 15, which means that Ladany Steven is holding 31,296 shares at $415,989 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for GLPI

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

+66.59 for the present operating margin

+72.53 for the gross margin

The net margin for Gaming and Leisure Properties Inc. stands at +43.80. The total capital return value is set at 9.37, while invested capital returns managed to touch 6.25. Equity return is now at value 22.50, with 5.70 for asset returns.

Based on Gaming and Leisure Properties Inc. (GLPI), the company’s capital structure generated 220.82 points at debt to equity in total, while total debt to capital is 68.83. Total debt to assets is 65.38, with long-term debt to equity ratio resting at 220.40. Finally, the long-term debt to capital ratio is 68.70.

When we switch over and look at the enterprise to sales, we see a ratio of 12.78, with the company’s debt to enterprise value settled at 0.40. The receivables turnover for the company is 7.59 and the total asset turnover is 0.13.