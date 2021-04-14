Can Fortress Transportation and Infrastructure Investors LLC (FTAI) Remain Competitive?

Fortress Transportation and Infrastructure Investors LLC (NYSE:FTAI) went up by 0.96% from its latest closing price compared to the recent 1-year high of $31.81. The company’s stock price has collected 1.15% of gains in the last five trading sessions. Press Release reported on 04/12/21 that Fortress Transportation and Infrastructure LLC and Jefferson Energy Companies Announce the Successful Completion of the Southern Star Pipeline to Motiva

Is It Worth Investing in Fortress Transportation and Infrastructure Investors LLC (NYSE :FTAI) Right Now?

Plus, the 36-month beta value for FTAI is at 2.03. Opinions of the stock are interesting as 11 analysts out of 12 who provided ratings for Fortress Transportation and Infrastructure Investors LLC declared the stock was a “buy,” while 1 rated the stock as “overweight,” 0 rated it as “hold,” and 0 as “sell.”

The average price from analysts is $33.50, which is $5.15 above the current price. FTAI currently public float of 84.72M and currently shorts hold a 3.90% ratio of that float. Today, the average trading volume of FTAI was 546.24K shares.

FTAI’s Market Performance

FTAI stocks went up by 1.15% for the week, with a monthly drop of -8.80% and a quarterly performance of 27.75%, while its annual performance rate touched 209.93%. The volatility ratio for the week stands at 4.17% while the volatility levels for the past 30 days are set at 4.00% for Fortress Transportation and Infrastructure Investors LLC. The simple moving average for the period of the last 20 days is -0.39% for FTAI stocks with a simple moving average of 38.04% for the last 200 days.

Analysts’ Opinion of FTAI

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for FTAI stocks, with BTIG Research repeating the rating for FTAI by listing it as a “Buy.” The predicted price for FTAI in the upcoming period, according to BTIG Research is $25 based on the research report published on December 01st of the previous year 2020.

Compass Point, on the other hand, stated in their research note that they expect to see FTAI reach a price target of $25. The rating they have provided for FTAI stocks is “Buy” according to the report published on October 20th, 2020.

FTAI Trading at 2.15% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought FTAI to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -10.88% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 4.00%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 4.17%, as shares sank -4.90% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading +25.56% upper at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, FTAI rose by +0.53%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by +130.22% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $28.39. In addition, Fortress Transportation and Infrastructure Investors LLC saw 19.69% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further gains.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at FTAI starting from TUCHMAN MARTIN, who purchase 800,000 shares at the price of $25.00 back on Mar 25. After this action, TUCHMAN MARTIN now owns 800,000 shares of Fortress Transportation and Infrastructure Investors LLC, valued at $20,000,000 using the latest closing price.

Nam Eun, the Chief Accounting Officer of Fortress Transportation and Infrastructure Investors LLC, purchase 2,500 shares at $15.11 during a trade that took place back on Jul 31, which means that Nam Eun is holding 2,500 shares at $37,775 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for FTAI

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

+12.94 for the present operating margin

+22.85 for the gross margin

The net margin for Fortress Transportation and Infrastructure Investors LLC stands at -23.90. The total capital return value is set at 1.63, while invested capital returns managed to touch -3.17. Equity return is now at value -8.80, with -3.20 for asset returns.

Based on Fortress Transportation and Infrastructure Investors LLC (FTAI), the company’s capital structure generated 182.67 points at debt to equity in total, while total debt to capital is 64.62. Total debt to assets is 58.05, with long-term debt to equity ratio resting at 179.92. Finally, the long-term debt to capital ratio is 63.65.

When we switch over and look at the enterprise to sales, we see a ratio of 10.39, with the company’s debt to enterprise value settled at 0.51. The receivables turnover for the company is 5.25 and the total asset turnover is 0.11. The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 1.77.