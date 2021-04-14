Amphenol Corporation (APH) and the Battle of Fundamentals vs. Technicals

Amphenol Corporation (NYSE:APH) went up by 0.16% from its latest closing price compared to the recent 1-year high of $69.10. The company’s stock price has collected -0.66% of loss in the last five trading sessions. Press Release reported on 04/07/21 that Amphenol Completes Acquisition of MTS Systems

Is It Worth Investing in Amphenol Corporation (NYSE :APH) Right Now?

Amphenol Corporation (NYSE:APH) scored a price-to-earnings ratio above its average ratio, recording 34.71 x from its present earnings ratio. Plus, the 36-month beta value for APH is at 1.26. Opinions of the stock are interesting as 8 analysts out of 18 who provided ratings for Amphenol Corporation declared the stock was a “buy,” while 2 rated the stock as “overweight,” 7 rated it as “hold,” and 0 as “sell.”

The average price from analysts is $66.33, which is $3.38 above the current price. APH currently public float of 590.32M and currently shorts hold a 0.76% ratio of that float. Today, the average trading volume of APH was 2.89M shares.

APH’s Market Performance

APH stocks went down by -0.66% for the week, with a monthly jump of 5.84% and a quarterly performance of -0.01%, while its annual performance rate touched 68.19%. The volatility ratio for the week stands at 1.63% while the volatility levels for the past 30 days are set at 2.11% for Amphenol Corporation. The simple moving average for the period of the last 20 days is 2.66% for APH stocks with a simple moving average of 13.67% for the last 200 days.

Analysts’ Opinion of APH

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for APH stocks, with JP Morgan repeating the rating for APH by listing it as a “Neutral.” The predicted price for APH in the upcoming period, according to JP Morgan is $138 based on the research report published on December 29th of the previous year 2020.

Robert W. Baird, on the other hand, stated in their research note that they expect to see APH reach a price target of $127. The rating they have provided for APH stocks is “Outperform” according to the report published on October 20th, 2020.

UBS gave a rating of “Buy” to APH, setting the target price at $133 in the report published on September 16th of the previous year.

APH Trading at 4.43% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought APH to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -1.84% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 2.11%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 1.63%, as shares surge +3.01% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading +8.63% upper at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, APH fell by -0.66%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by +42.50% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $66.17. In addition, Amphenol Corporation saw 3.74% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further gains.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at APH starting from Gu Richard, who sale 18,000 shares at the price of $131.06 back on Nov 30. After this action, Gu Richard now owns 1,000 shares of Amphenol Corporation, valued at $2,359,156 using the latest closing price.

Gavelle Jean-Luc, the Senior Vice President of Amphenol Corporation, sale 27,400 shares at $125.53 during a trade that took place back on Nov 16, which means that Gavelle Jean-Luc is holding 0 shares at $3,439,508 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for APH

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

+19.19 for the present operating margin

+30.98 for the gross margin

The net margin for Amphenol Corporation stands at +13.99. The total capital return value is set at 18.38, while invested capital returns managed to touch 14.11. Equity return is now at value 24.60, with 10.20 for asset returns.

Based on Amphenol Corporation (APH), the company’s capital structure generated 76.06 points at debt to equity in total, while total debt to capital is 43.20. Total debt to assets is 33.22, with long-term debt to equity ratio resting at 70.52. Finally, the long-term debt to capital ratio is 40.05.

When we switch over and look at the enterprise to sales, we see a ratio of 4.96, with the company’s debt to enterprise value settled at 0.10. The receivables turnover for the company is 4.66 and the total asset turnover is 0.74. The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 2.38.