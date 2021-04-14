Alimera Sciences Inc. (ALIM) Just Got Our Attention

Alimera Sciences Inc. (NASDAQ:ALIM) went up by 2.23% from its latest closing price compared to the recent 1-year high of $12.25. The company’s stock price has collected 4.77% of gains in the last five trading sessions. Press Release reported 1 hour ago that Alimera Sciences Receives $20 Million From Ocumension Therapeutics

Is It Worth Investing in Alimera Sciences Inc. (NASDAQ :ALIM) Right Now?

Plus, the 36-month beta value for ALIM is at 1.85. Opinions of the stock are interesting as 3 analysts out of 3 who provided ratings for Alimera Sciences Inc. declared the stock was a “buy,” while 0 rated the stock as “overweight,” 0 rated it as “hold,” and 0 as “sell.”

The average price from analysts is $15.67, which is $3.7 above the current price. ALIM currently public float of 5.31M and currently shorts hold a 2.21% ratio of that float. Today, the average trading volume of ALIM was 90.85K shares.

ALIM’s Market Performance

ALIM stocks went up by 4.77% for the week, with a monthly drop of -8.59% and a quarterly performance of 77.02%, while its annual performance rate touched 117.87%. The volatility ratio for the week stands at 7.06% while the volatility levels for the past 30 days are set at 7.57% for Alimera Sciences Inc.. The simple moving average for the period of the last 20 days is 5.61% for ALIM stocks with a simple moving average of 67.54% for the last 200 days.

Analysts’ Opinion of ALIM

Rodman & Renshaw, on the other hand, stated in their research note that they expect to see ALIM reach a price target of $4. The rating they have provided for ALIM stocks is “Buy” according to the report published on April 27th, 2017.

Summer Street Research gave a rating of “Buy” to ALIM, setting the target price at $12 in the report published on November 17th of the previous year.

ALIM Trading at 15.80% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought ALIM to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -13.88% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 7.57%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 7.06%, as shares sank -2.85% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading +53.34% upper at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, ALIM rose by +8.76%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by +65.10% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $9.97. In addition, Alimera Sciences Inc. saw 144.55% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further gains.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at ALIM starting from Ashman Philip, who sale 45 shares at the price of $9.62 back on Apr 08. After this action, Ashman Philip now owns 19,379 shares of Alimera Sciences Inc., valued at $433 using the latest closing price.

Ashman Philip, the Chief Operating Officer & SVP of Alimera Sciences Inc., purchase 1,316 shares at $4.50 during a trade that took place back on Nov 04, which means that Ashman Philip is holding 11,957 shares at $5,922 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for ALIM

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

-0.99 for the present operating margin

+81.08 for the gross margin

The net margin for Alimera Sciences Inc. stands at -10.51. The total capital return value is set at -1.37, while invested capital returns managed to touch -15.14. Equity return is now at value 15.60, with -10.80 for asset returns.

When we switch over and look at the enterprise to sales, we see a ratio of 1.48, with the company’s debt to enterprise value settled at 0.61. The receivables turnover for the company is 2.78 and the total asset turnover is 1.00. The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 2.83.