A Lesson to Learn: Sally Beauty Holdings Inc. (SBH)

Sally Beauty Holdings Inc. (NYSE:SBH) went down by -3.11% from its latest closing price compared to the recent 1-year high of $21.91. The company’s stock price has collected 0.76% of gains in the last five trading sessions. Press Release reported 14 hours ago that Sally Beauty Strengthens Its Standing as the Largest Omni-Channel Hair Color Retailer

Is It Worth Investing in Sally Beauty Holdings Inc. (NYSE :SBH) Right Now?

Sally Beauty Holdings Inc. (NYSE:SBH) scored a price-to-earnings ratio above its average ratio, recording 19.34 x from its present earnings ratio. Plus, the 36-month beta value for SBH is at 1.65. Opinions of the stock are interesting as 0 analysts out of 7 who provided ratings for Sally Beauty Holdings Inc. declared the stock was a “buy,” while 0 rated the stock as “overweight,” 6 rated it as “hold,” and 1 as “sell.”

The 2021 Backdoor Crypto Portfolio (free) Even if you’re not actively in crypto, you deserve to know what’s actually going on...



Because while leading assets such as Bitcoin (BTC) and Ethereum (ETH) are climbing in value, a select group of public “crypto stocks” are surging right along with them. More importantly, these stocks are outpacing the returns these leading crypto assets aren already producing. Click here to get the full story… along with our long list of backdoor Bitcoin strategies. It’s free. Sponsored

The average price from analysts is $15.00, which is -$4.96 below the current price. SBH currently public float of 111.41M and currently shorts hold a 13.05% ratio of that float. Today, the average trading volume of SBH was 2.00M shares.

SBH’s Market Performance

SBH stocks went up by 0.76% for the week, with a monthly drop of -6.20% and a quarterly performance of 48.73%, while its annual performance rate touched 147.64%. The volatility ratio for the week stands at 3.05% while the volatility levels for the past 30 days are set at 4.17% for Sally Beauty Holdings Inc.. The simple moving average for the period of the last 20 days is -1.19% for SBH stocks with a simple moving average of 49.85% for the last 200 days.

Analysts’ Opinion of SBH

Oppenheimer gave a rating of “Outperform” to SBH, setting the target price at $19 in the report published on June 04th of the previous year.

SBH Trading at 9.65% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought SBH to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -8.90% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 4.17%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 3.05%, as shares sank -6.34% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading +32.19% upper at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, SBH rose by +0.76%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by +69.58% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $20.13. In addition, Sally Beauty Holdings Inc. saw 53.07% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further gains.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at SBH starting from Brickman Christian A., who purchase 10,000 shares at the price of $14.53 back on Feb 08. After this action, Brickman Christian A. now owns 461,136 shares of Sally Beauty Holdings Inc., valued at $145,250 using the latest closing price.

RABIN EDWARD W, the Director of Sally Beauty Holdings Inc., purchase 4,000 shares at $10.73 during a trade that took place back on Nov 18, which means that RABIN EDWARD W is holding 125,750 shares at $42,936 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for SBH

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

+7.79 for the present operating margin

+45.81 for the gross margin

The net margin for Sally Beauty Holdings Inc. stands at +3.22. The total capital return value is set at 14.07, while invested capital returns managed to touch 6.05.

Based on Sally Beauty Holdings Inc. (SBH), the company’s capital structure generated 15,183.05 points at debt to equity in total, while total debt to capital is 99.35. Total debt to assets is 80.99, with long-term debt to equity ratio resting at 14,189.42. Finally, the long-term debt to capital ratio is 92.84.

When we switch over and look at the enterprise to sales, we see a ratio of 0.80, with the company’s debt to enterprise value settled at 0.83. The receivables turnover for the company is 43.66 and the total asset turnover is 1.41. The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 2.54.