9 Meters Biopharma Inc. (NMTR) upgraded Issued by Wall Street Gurus

Share on facebook
Share on twitter
Share on linkedin
Share on whatsapp

9 Meters Biopharma Inc. (NASDAQ:NMTR) changed by 0.00% from its latest closing price compared to the recent 1-year high of $2.26. Press Release reported on 04/12/21 that 9 Meters Biopharma, Inc. and Celiac Disease Foundation Announce Collaboration to Support Clinical Trial Enrollment in 9 Meters’ Phase 3 CeDLara Study

Get the hottest stocks to trade every day before the market opens 100% free. Click here now.

Is It Worth Investing in 9 Meters Biopharma Inc. (NASDAQ :NMTR) Right Now?

Plus, the 36-month beta value for NMTR is at -3.94. Opinions of the stock are interesting as 5 analysts out of 5 who provided ratings for 9 Meters Biopharma Inc. declared the stock was a “buy,” while 0 rated the stock as “overweight,” 0 rated it as “hold,” and 0 as “sell.”

The 2021 Backdoor Crypto Portfolio (free)

Even if you’re not actively in crypto, you deserve to know what’s actually going on...

Because while leading assets such as Bitcoin (BTC) and Ethereum (ETH) are climbing in value, a select group of public “crypto stocks” are surging right along with them. More importantly, these stocks are outpacing the returns these leading crypto assets aren already producing.

Click here to get the full story… along with our long list of backdoor Bitcoin strategies. It’s free.

Sponsored

The average price from analysts is $5.00. NMTR currently public float of 180.25M and currently shorts hold a 2.06% ratio of that float. Today, the average trading volume of NMTR was 8.29M shares.

NMTR’s Market Performance

NMTR stocks went down by 0.00% for the week, with a monthly drop of -34.32% and a quarterly performance of -18.38%, while its annual performance rate touched 140.73%. The volatility ratio for the week stands at 6.72% while the volatility levels for the past 30 days are set at 9.84% for 9 Meters Biopharma Inc.. The simple moving average for the period of the last 20 days is -20.91% for NMTR stocks with a simple moving average of 13.11% for the last 200 days.

NMTR Trading at -30.31% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought NMTR to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -50.88% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 9.84%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 6.72%, as shares sank -35.84% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading -20.14% lower at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, NMTR remain unchanged, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by +103.89% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $1.3725. In addition, 9 Meters Biopharma Inc. saw 29.22% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further gains.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at NMTR starting from Sirgo Mark A, who purchase 300,000 shares at the price of $1.00 back on Apr 05. After this action, Sirgo Mark A now owns 1,074,066 shares of 9 Meters Biopharma Inc., valued at $300,000 using the latest closing price.

Temperato John, the Chief Executive Officer of 9 Meters Biopharma Inc., purchase 100,000 shares at $1.00 during a trade that took place back on Apr 05, which means that Temperato John is holding 1,077,522 shares at $100,000 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for NMTR

The total capital return value is set at -165.11, while invested capital returns managed to touch -541.91. Equity return is now at value -936.00, with -346.30 for asset returns.

Based on 9 Meters Biopharma Inc. (NMTR), the company’s capital structure generated 0.72 points at debt to equity in total, while total debt to capital is 0.71. Total debt to assets is 0.59, with long-term debt to equity ratio resting at 0.52. Finally, the long-term debt to capital ratio is 0.52.

Get the hottest stocks to trade every day before the market opens 100% free. Click here now.

The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 5.68.

Sign up for our FREE Newsletter and get:

  • Get The Best Stocks To Trade Every Single Morning
  • Top Upgrades and Downgrades
  • Most Recent Insider Trades
  • Important Earnings To Watch

Leave a Comment

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

Sign up for our FREE Newsletter and get:

  • Get The Best Stocks To Trade Every Single Morning
  • Top Upgrades and Downgrades
  • Most Recent Insider Trades
  • Important Earnings To Watch
NewsHeater is specialized on the investments in tech sphere. Its specialists are interested in stocks that have been undervalued by different reasons. They are trying to find them, count their potential and bring them to their clients.

Navigation

Newsletter

Get the hottest stocks to trade every day before the market opens 100% free.

© 2021 All rights reserved​

Get The Best Stocks To Trade Every Day!

Join now to get the NewsHeater.com pre-market morning brief 100% free

We do not sell or share your information with anyone.

Get Best Morning Financial Newsletter... 100% Free

Best stocks ideas

Analysts’ Upgrades & Downgrades

Important Earnings

Insider Watchlist

We do not sell or share your information with anyone.

Get The Best Stocks To Trade Every Day!...100% Free

We do not sell or share your information with anyone.