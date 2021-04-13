We Analyzed the Future Direction of Athene Holding Ltd. (ATH), Here is What We Found

Athene Holding Ltd. (NYSE:ATH) went up by 0.69% from its latest closing price compared to the recent 1-year high of $55.39. The company’s stock price has collected -0.51% of loss in the last five trading sessions. Press Release reported on 04/11/21 that Lifshitz Law Firm, P.C. Announces Investigation of ATH, WIFI, BMTC, and DSSI

Is It Worth Investing in Athene Holding Ltd. (NYSE :ATH) Right Now?

Athene Holding Ltd. (NYSE:ATH) scored a price-to-earnings ratio above its average ratio, recording 7.79 x from its present earnings ratio. Plus, the 36-month beta value for ATH is at 1.63. Opinions of the stock are interesting as 5 analysts out of 13 who provided ratings for Athene Holding Ltd. declared the stock was a “buy,” while 0 rated the stock as “overweight,” 8 rated it as “hold,” and 0 as “sell.”

The average price from analysts is $58.59, which is $8.21 above the current price. ATH currently public float of 126.69M and currently shorts hold a 4.35% ratio of that float. Today, the average trading volume of ATH was 1.75M shares.

ATH’s Market Performance

ATH stocks went down by -0.51% for the week, with a monthly drop of 0.00% and a quarterly performance of 12.49%, while its annual performance rate touched 67.38%. The volatility ratio for the week stands at 1.96% while the volatility levels for the past 30 days are set at 2.72% for Athene Holding Ltd.. The simple moving average for the period of the last 20 days is 0.60% for ATH stocks with a simple moving average of 26.54% for the last 200 days.

Analysts’ Opinion of ATH

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for ATH stocks, with JP Morgan repeating the rating for ATH by listing it as a “Neutral.” The predicted price for ATH in the upcoming period, according to JP Morgan is $54 based on the research report published on April 05th of the current year 2021.

JP Morgan, on the other hand, stated in their research note that they expect to see ATH reach a price target of $57. The rating they have provided for ATH stocks is “Overweight” according to the report published on March 03rd, 2021.

Evercore ISI gave a rating of “In-line” to ATH, setting the target price at $50 in the report published on January 08th of the current year.

ATH Trading at 6.40% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought ATH to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -8.29% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 2.72%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 1.96%, as shares surge +1.32% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading +19.56% upper at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, ATH fell by -0.51%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by +63.82% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $50.53. In addition, Athene Holding Ltd. saw 17.76% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further gains.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at ATH starting from Belardi James Richard, who purchase 40,000 shares at the price of $25.00 back on Dec 18. After this action, Belardi James Richard now owns 40,000 shares of Athene Holding Ltd., valued at $1,000,000 using the latest closing price.

Kvalheim Grant, the See Remarks of Athene Holding Ltd., purchase 40,000 shares at $25.00 during a trade that took place back on Jun 11, which means that Kvalheim Grant is holding 40,000 shares at $1,000,000 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for ATH

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

+14.94 for the present operating margin

The net margin for Athene Holding Ltd. stands at +10.44. The total capital return value is set at 11.70, while invested capital returns managed to touch 8.80. Equity return is now at value 9.80, with 0.80 for asset returns.

Based on Athene Holding Ltd. (ATH), the company’s capital structure generated 10.59 points at debt to equity in total, while total debt to capital is 9.58. Total debt to assets is 1.00, with long-term debt to equity ratio resting at 10.59. Finally, the long-term debt to capital ratio is 9.58.

When we switch over and look at the enterprise to sales, we see a ratio of 0.88, with the company’s debt to enterprise value settled at 0.15.