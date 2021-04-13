The Chart for Wrap Technologies Inc. (WRAP) Is Flashing Mixed Signals

Wrap Technologies Inc. (NASDAQ:WRAP) went up by 2.41% from its latest closing price compared to the recent 1-year high of $14.40. The company’s stock price has collected 2.99% of gains in the last five trading sessions. Press Release reported on 04/08/21 that WRAP Launches Environmental, Social and Governance (ESG) Program

Is It Worth Investing in Wrap Technologies Inc. (NASDAQ :WRAP) Right Now?

Opinions of the stock are interesting as 1 analysts out of 2 who provided ratings for Wrap Technologies Inc. declared the stock was a “buy,” while 0 rated the stock as “overweight,” 1 rated it as “hold,” and 0 as “sell.”

The average price from analysts is $9.75. WRAP currently public float of 20.40M and currently shorts hold a 17.77% ratio of that float. Today, the average trading volume of WRAP was 615.19K shares.

WRAP’s Market Performance

WRAP stocks went up by 2.99% for the week, with a monthly drop of -4.83% and a quarterly performance of 11.97%, while its annual performance rate touched 26.61%. The volatility ratio for the week stands at 6.62% while the volatility levels for the past 30 days are set at 7.02% for Wrap Technologies Inc.. The simple moving average for the period of the last 20 days is 0.90% for WRAP stocks with a simple moving average of -21.49% for the last 200 days.

WRAP Trading at -3.91% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought WRAP to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -61.67% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 7.02%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 6.62%, as shares sank -6.91% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading -0.36% lower at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, WRAP rose by +2.99%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by -41.77% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $5.45. In addition, Wrap Technologies Inc. saw 14.29% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further gains.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at WRAP starting from Norris David G, who sale 7,500 shares at the price of $5.72 back on Mar 16. After this action, Norris David G now owns 35,628 shares of Wrap Technologies Inc., valued at $42,900 using the latest closing price.

BARNES JAMES A, the CFO, SECRETARY AND TREASURER of Wrap Technologies Inc., sale 6,000 shares at $5.15 during a trade that took place back on Mar 04, which means that BARNES JAMES A is holding 26,819 shares at $30,900 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for WRAP

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

-331.56 for the present operating margin

+34.04 for the gross margin

The net margin for Wrap Technologies Inc. stands at -318.97. The total capital return value is set at -39.60, while invested capital returns managed to touch -38.23. Equity return is now at value -33.80, with -32.20 for asset returns.

Based on Wrap Technologies Inc. (WRAP), the company’s capital structure generated 0.32 points at debt to equity in total, while total debt to capital is 0.32. Total debt to assets is 0.31, with long-term debt to equity ratio resting at 0.12. Finally, the long-term debt to capital ratio is 0.12.

When we switch over and look at the enterprise to sales, we see a ratio of 30.93, with the company’s debt to enterprise value settled at 0.00. The receivables turnover for the company is 3.82 and the total asset turnover is 0.11. The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 20.05.