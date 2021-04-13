The Chart for Gran Tierra Energy Inc. (GTE) Is Flashing Mixed Signals

Gran Tierra Energy Inc. (AMEX:GTE) went up by 0.40% from its latest closing price compared to the recent 1-year high of $1.23. The company’s stock price has collected -4.57% of loss in the last five trading sessions. Press Release reported 20 hours ago that Gran Tierra Energy Inc. Provides Operations and Financial Update

Is It Worth Investing in Gran Tierra Energy Inc. (AMEX :GTE) Right Now?

Plus, the 36-month beta value for GTE is at 2.28. Opinions of the stock are interesting as 2 analysts out of 8 who provided ratings for Gran Tierra Energy Inc. declared the stock was a “buy,” while 0 rated the stock as “overweight,” 6 rated it as “hold,” and 0 as “sell.”

The average price from analysts is $1.11. GTE currently public float of 359.84M and currently shorts hold a 0.37% ratio of that float. Today, the average trading volume of GTE was 25.99M shares.

GTE’s Market Performance

GTE stocks went down by -4.57% for the week, with a monthly drop of -22.47% and a quarterly performance of 48.80%, while its annual performance rate touched 103.47%. The volatility ratio for the week stands at 4.95% while the volatility levels for the past 30 days are set at 6.02% for Gran Tierra Energy Inc.. The simple moving average for the period of the last 20 days is -10.62% for GTE stocks with a simple moving average of 53.05% for the last 200 days.

GTE Trading at -17.01% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought GTE to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -46.65% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 6.02%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 4.95%, as shares sank -21.46% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading +4.16% upper at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, GTE fell by -4.57%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by +77.78% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $0.7252. In addition, Gran Tierra Energy Inc. saw 80.37% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further gains.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at GTE starting from GMT CAPITAL CORP, who sale 304,500 shares at the price of $0.65 back on Apr 09. After this action, GMT CAPITAL CORP now owns 42,861,909 shares of Gran Tierra Energy Inc., valued at $197,925 using the latest closing price.

GMT CAPITAL CORP, the 10% Owner of Gran Tierra Energy Inc., sale 1,052,600 shares at $0.66 during a trade that took place back on Apr 08, which means that GMT CAPITAL CORP is holding 43,166,409 shares at $694,716 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for GTE

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

-33.37 for the present operating margin

-21.66 for the gross margin

The net margin for Gran Tierra Energy Inc. stands at -327.10. The total capital return value is set at -5.73, while invested capital returns managed to touch -56.28. Equity return is now at value -177.40, with -55.60 for asset returns.

Based on Gran Tierra Energy Inc. (GTE), the company’s capital structure generated 302.71 points at debt to equity in total, while total debt to capital is 75.17. Total debt to assets is 64.74, with long-term debt to equity ratio resting at 301.43. Finally, the long-term debt to capital ratio is 74.85.

When we switch over and look at the enterprise to sales, we see a ratio of 3.58, with the company’s debt to enterprise value settled at 0.91. The receivables turnover for the company is 2.07 and the total asset turnover is 0.15. The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 1.18.