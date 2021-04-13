The Chart for Dropbox Inc. (DBX) Is Flashing Mixed Signals

Dropbox Inc. (NASDAQ:DBX) went down by -3.48% from its latest closing price compared to the recent 1-year high of $28.33. The company’s stock price has collected -6.53% of loss in the last five trading sessions. Press Release reported on 04/08/21 that VC Interest In Pitch Decks Up 62% In Q1, According To 2021 DocSend Startup Index

Is It Worth Investing in Dropbox Inc. (NASDAQ :DBX) Right Now?

Opinions of the stock are interesting as 8 analysts out of 12 who provided ratings for Dropbox Inc. declared the stock was a “buy,” while 0 rated the stock as “overweight,” 2 rated it as “hold,” and 0 as “sell.”

The average price from analysts is $30.38, which is $3.78 above the current price. DBX currently public float of 298.63M and currently shorts hold a 9.05% ratio of that float. Today, the average trading volume of DBX was 8.25M shares.

DBX’s Market Performance

DBX stocks went down by -6.53% for the week, with a monthly jump of 2.36% and a quarterly performance of 15.78%, while its annual performance rate touched 44.24%. The volatility ratio for the week stands at 2.77% while the volatility levels for the past 30 days are set at 3.78% for Dropbox Inc.. The simple moving average for the period of the last 20 days is -3.98% for DBX stocks with a simple moving average of 18.99% for the last 200 days.

Analysts’ Opinion of DBX

BofA Securities, on the other hand, stated in their research note that they expect to see DBX reach a price target of $25, previously predicting the price at $32. The rating they have provided for DBX stocks is “Neutral” according to the report published on July 31st, 2020.

Jefferies gave a rating of “Buy” to DBX, setting the target price at $28 in the report published on July 20th of the previous year.

DBX Trading at 4.07% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought DBX to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -8.05% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 3.78%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 2.77%, as shares sank -3.73% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading +12.84% upper at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, DBX fell by -6.53%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by +15.06% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $27.08. In addition, Dropbox Inc. saw 17.40% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further gains.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at DBX starting from Regan Timothy, who sale 3,884 shares at the price of $26.92 back on Apr 01. After this action, Regan Timothy now owns 296,328 shares of Dropbox Inc., valued at $104,557 using the latest closing price.

Regan Timothy, the Chief Financial Officer of Dropbox Inc., sale 1,608 shares at $25.51 during a trade that took place back on Mar 25, which means that Regan Timothy is holding 300,212 shares at $41,020 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for DBX

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

+6.33 for the present operating margin

+78.34 for the gross margin

The net margin for Dropbox Inc. stands at -13.39. The total capital return value is set at 7.42, while invested capital returns managed to touch -17.53. Equity return is now at value -36.80, with -9.60 for asset returns.

Based on Dropbox Inc. (DBX), the company’s capital structure generated 335.38 points at debt to equity in total, while total debt to capital is 77.03. Total debt to assets is 46.90, with long-term debt to equity ratio resting at 278.97. Finally, the long-term debt to capital ratio is 64.07.

When we switch over and look at the enterprise to sales, we see a ratio of 4.80, with the company’s debt to enterprise value settled at 0.12. The receivables turnover for the company is 42.44 and the total asset turnover is 0.75. The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 1.10.