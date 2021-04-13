The Chart for Digimarc Corporation (DMRC) Is Flashing Mixed Signals

Digimarc Corporation (NASDAQ:DMRC) went up by 18.18% from its latest closing price compared to the recent 1-year high of $58.74. The company’s stock price has collected -6.28% of loss in the last five trading sessions. Press Release reported 18 hours ago that Digimarc Announces Retirement of Bruce Davis and Appointment of Riley McCormack as CEO

Is It Worth Investing in Digimarc Corporation (NASDAQ :DMRC) Right Now?

Plus, the 36-month beta value for DMRC is at 1.20. Opinions of the stock are interesting as 0 analysts out of 2 who provided ratings for Digimarc Corporation declared the stock was a “buy,” while 0 rated the stock as “overweight,” 2 rated it as “hold,” and 0 as “sell.”

The average price from analysts is $28.00, which is -$6.19 below the current price. DMRC currently public float of 11.18M and currently shorts hold a 16.74% ratio of that float. Today, the average trading volume of DMRC was 156.89K shares.

DMRC’s Market Performance

DMRC stocks went down by -6.28% for the week, with a monthly drop of -16.34% and a quarterly performance of -39.13%, while its annual performance rate touched 101.04%. The volatility ratio for the week stands at 5.05% while the volatility levels for the past 30 days are set at 7.66% for Digimarc Corporation. The simple moving average for the period of the last 20 days is 6.04% for DMRC stocks with a simple moving average of 10.14% for the last 200 days.

DMRC Trading at -6.71% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought DMRC to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -41.79% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 7.66%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 5.05%, as shares sank -1.45% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading -11.92% lower at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, DMRC rose by +9.81%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by +107.94% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $32.22. In addition, Digimarc Corporation saw -38.76% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further losses.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at DMRC starting from CHAMNESS ROBERT, who sale 10,000 shares at the price of $51.92 back on Dec 28. After this action, CHAMNESS ROBERT now owns 46,482 shares of Digimarc Corporation, valued at $519,200 using the latest closing price.

RICHARDSON JAMES T, the Director of Digimarc Corporation, sale 3,000 shares at $54.42 during a trade that took place back on Dec 28, which means that RICHARDSON JAMES T is holding 78,440 shares at $163,260 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for DMRC

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

-136.78 for the present operating margin

+66.93 for the gross margin

The net margin for Digimarc Corporation stands at -183.33. The total capital return value is set at -45.61, while invested capital returns managed to touch -63.46. Equity return is now at value -75.60, with -63.10 for asset returns.

Based on Digimarc Corporation (DMRC), the company’s capital structure generated 8.95 points at debt to equity in total, while total debt to capital is 8.21. Total debt to assets is 7.73, with long-term debt to equity ratio resting at 3.45. Finally, the long-term debt to capital ratio is 3.16.

When we switch over and look at the enterprise to sales, we see a ratio of 22.49, with the company’s debt to enterprise value settled at 0.01. The receivables turnover for the company is 6.05 and the total asset turnover is 0.31. The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 8.58.