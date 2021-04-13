Sunworks Inc. (SUNW) Reveals an Earnings Mystery

Sunworks Inc. (NASDAQ:SUNW) went down by -8.78% from its latest closing price compared to the recent 1-year high of $29.37. The company’s stock price has collected -18.73% of loss in the last five trading sessions. Press Release reported on 04/08/21 that Sunworks and Solcius to Combine, Creating Leading Solar Installation Company with Broad National Presence

Is It Worth Investing in Sunworks Inc. (NASDAQ :SUNW) Right Now?

Plus, the 36-month beta value for SUNW is at 1.56. Opinions of the stock are interesting as 0 analysts out of 1 who provided ratings for Sunworks Inc. declared the stock was a “buy,” while 0 rated the stock as “overweight,” 1 rated it as “hold,” and 0 as “sell.”

The average price from analysts is $0.80. SUNW currently public float of 26.83M and currently shorts hold a 7.30% ratio of that float. Today, the average trading volume of SUNW was 6.56M shares.

SUNW’s Market Performance

SUNW stocks went down by -18.73% for the week, with a monthly drop of -23.39% and a quarterly performance of 51.87%, while its annual performance rate touched 3183.78%. The volatility ratio for the week stands at 10.39% while the volatility levels for the past 30 days are set at 12.95% for Sunworks Inc.. The simple moving average for the period of the last 20 days is -14.02% for SUNW stocks with a simple moving average of 85.88% for the last 200 days.

Analysts’ Opinion of SUNW

ROTH Capital, on the other hand, stated in their research note that they expect to see SUNW reach a price target of $2.50. The rating they have provided for SUNW stocks is “Neutral” according to the report published on June 27th, 2017.

SUNW Trading at -20.58% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought SUNW to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -58.63% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 12.95%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 10.39%, as shares sank -23.39% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading -33.02% lower at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, SUNW fell by -18.73%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by +1,926.69% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $13.95. In addition, Sunworks Inc. saw 137.30% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further gains.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at SUNW starting from CARGILE CHARLES F, who sale 2,453 shares at the price of $3.98 back on Dec 02. After this action, CARGILE CHARLES F now owns 0 shares of Sunworks Inc., valued at $9,763 using the latest closing price.

CARGILE CHARLES F, the Director of Sunworks Inc., sale 82,173 shares at $5.85 during a trade that took place back on Nov 27, which means that CARGILE CHARLES F is holding 2,453 shares at $480,712 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for SUNW

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

-29.63 for the present operating margin

+13.01 for the gross margin

The net margin for Sunworks Inc. stands at -42.04. The total capital return value is set at -43.74, while invested capital returns managed to touch -65.42. Equity return is now at value -112.00, with -50.20 for asset returns.

Based on Sunworks Inc. (SUNW), the company’s capital structure generated 10.40 points at debt to equity in total, while total debt to capital is 9.42. Total debt to assets is 6.76, with long-term debt to equity ratio resting at 6.18. Finally, the long-term debt to capital ratio is 5.60.

When we switch over and look at the enterprise to sales, we see a ratio of 1.16, with the company’s debt to enterprise value settled at 0.08. The receivables turnover for the company is 4.27 and the total asset turnover is 0.91. The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 3.05.