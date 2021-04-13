Riding the Trend or Protecting Profits | Fortive Corporation (FTV)

Fortive Corporation (NYSE:FTV) went up by 3.66% from its latest closing price compared to the recent 1-year high of $74.25. The company’s stock price has collected 2.25% of gains in the last five trading sessions. Press Release reported on 04/08/21 that Fortive Declares Regular Quarterly Dividend on its Common Stock and its Preferred Stock

Is It Worth Investing in Fortive Corporation (NYSE :FTV) Right Now?

Fortive Corporation (NYSE:FTV) scored a price-to-earnings ratio above its average ratio, recording 19.09 x from its present earnings ratio. Plus, the 36-month beta value for FTV is at 1.15. Opinions of the stock are interesting as 8 analysts out of 20 who provided ratings for Fortive Corporation declared the stock was a “buy,” while 1 rated the stock as “overweight,” 11 rated it as “hold,” and 0 as “sell.”

The average price from analysts is $76.65, which is $2.97 above the current price. FTV currently public float of 322.48M and currently shorts hold a 2.79% ratio of that float. Today, the average trading volume of FTV was 2.30M shares.

FTV’s Market Performance

FTV stocks went up by 2.25% for the week, with a monthly jump of 7.89% and a quarterly performance of 1.35%, while its annual performance rate touched 44.12%. The volatility ratio for the week stands at 2.13% while the volatility levels for the past 30 days are set at 2.27% for Fortive Corporation. The simple moving average for the period of the last 20 days is 5.67% for FTV stocks with a simple moving average of 12.04% for the last 200 days.

Analysts’ Opinion of FTV

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for FTV stocks, with Morgan Stanley repeating the rating for FTV by listing it as a “Equal-Weight.” The predicted price for FTV in the upcoming period, according to Morgan Stanley is $75 based on the research report published on February 17th of the current year 2021.

Wolfe Research, on the other hand, stated in their research note that they expect to see FTV reach a price target of $78, previously predicting the price at $71. The rating they have provided for FTV stocks is “Peer Perform” according to the report published on December 08th, 2020.

UBS gave a rating of “Buy” to FTV, setting the target price at $83 in the report published on December 04th of the previous year.

FTV Trading at 7.34% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought FTV to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -0.94% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 2.27%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 2.13%, as shares surge +8.83% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading +10.14% upper at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, FTV rose by +2.25%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by +11.44% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $69.91. In addition, Fortive Corporation saw 3.87% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further gains.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at FTV starting from Walker Stacey A., who sale 1,770 shares at the price of $66.53 back on Feb 26. After this action, Walker Stacey A. now owns 34,646 shares of Fortive Corporation, valued at $117,758 using the latest closing price.

Mulhall Christopher M., the VP – Chief Accounting Officer of Fortive Corporation, sale 110 shares at $66.53 during a trade that took place back on Feb 26, which means that Mulhall Christopher M. is holding 2,290 shares at $7,318 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for FTV

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

+14.03 for the present operating margin

+56.46 for the gross margin

The net margin for Fortive Corporation stands at +31.34. The total capital return value is set at 4.76, while invested capital returns managed to touch 11.94. Equity return is now at value 19.70, with 9.20 for asset returns.

Based on Fortive Corporation (FTV), the company’s capital structure generated 49.43 points at debt to equity in total, while total debt to capital is 33.08. Total debt to assets is 27.61, with long-term debt to equity ratio resting at 33.29. Finally, the long-term debt to capital ratio is 22.28.

When we switch over and look at the enterprise to sales, we see a ratio of 5.81, with the company’s debt to enterprise value settled at 0.16. The receivables turnover for the company is 4.22 and the total asset turnover is 0.28. The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 1.55.