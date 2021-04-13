Riding the Trend or Protecting Profits | Akebia Therapeutics Inc. (AKBA)

Akebia Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:AKBA) went down by -2.61% from its latest closing price compared to the recent 1-year high of $13.71. The company’s stock price has collected -9.97% of loss in the last five trading sessions. Press Release reported 18 hours ago that Akebia Therapeutics to Present at 20th Annual Needham Virtual Healthcare Conference

Is It Worth Investing in Akebia Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ :AKBA) Right Now?

Plus, the 36-month beta value for AKBA is at 1.79. Opinions of the stock are interesting as 6 analysts out of 8 who provided ratings for Akebia Therapeutics Inc. declared the stock was a “buy,” while 0 rated the stock as “overweight,” 1 rated it as “hold,” and 1 as “sell.”

The average price from analysts is $6.71. AKBA currently public float of 142.95M and currently shorts hold a 17.58% ratio of that float. Today, the average trading volume of AKBA was 6.58M shares.

AKBA’s Market Performance

AKBA stocks went down by -9.97% for the week, with a monthly drop of -19.89% and a quarterly performance of -3.87%, while its annual performance rate touched -57.43%. The volatility ratio for the week stands at 6.24% while the volatility levels for the past 30 days are set at 6.65% for Akebia Therapeutics Inc.. The simple moving average for the period of the last 20 days is -9.81% for AKBA stocks with a simple moving average of -43.25% for the last 200 days.

Analysts’ Opinion of AKBA

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for AKBA stocks, with Cantor Fitzgerald repeating the rating for AKBA by listing it as a “Overweight.” The predicted price for AKBA in the upcoming period, according to Cantor Fitzgerald is $8 based on the research report published on March 08th of the current year 2021.

Needham gave a rating of “Buy” to AKBA, setting the target price at $15 in the report published on November 14th of the previous year.

AKBA Trading at -19.34% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought AKBA to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -78.26% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 6.65%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 6.24%, as shares sank -17.45% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading -12.99% lower at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, AKBA fell by -9.97%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by -75.79% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $3.27. In addition, Akebia Therapeutics Inc. saw 6.43% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further gains.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at AKBA starting from Butler John P., who sale 49,990 shares at the price of $3.40 back on Mar 01. After this action, Butler John P. now owns 1,116,742 shares of Akebia Therapeutics Inc., valued at $169,771 using the latest closing price.

Dahan Michel, the SVP, Chief Operating Officer of Akebia Therapeutics Inc., sale 14,547 shares at $3.40 during a trade that took place back on Mar 01, which means that Dahan Michel is holding 255,113 shares at $49,403 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for AKBA

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

-88.35 for the present operating margin

+38.21 for the gross margin

The net margin for Akebia Therapeutics Inc. stands at -129.85. The total capital return value is set at -59.50, while invested capital returns managed to touch -88.49. Equity return is now at value -115.10, with -53.80 for asset returns.

Based on Akebia Therapeutics Inc. (AKBA), the company’s capital structure generated 51.00 points at debt to equity in total, while total debt to capital is 33.77. Total debt to assets is 19.61, with long-term debt to equity ratio resting at 48.87. Finally, the long-term debt to capital ratio is 32.36.

When we switch over and look at the enterprise to sales, we see a ratio of 0.83, with the company’s debt to enterprise value settled at 0.52. The receivables turnover for the company is 8.76 and the total asset turnover is 0.42. The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 1.98.