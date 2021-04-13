Ocuphire Pharma Inc. (OCUP) Reveals an Earnings Mystery

Ocuphire Pharma Inc. (NASDAQ:OCUP) went down by -11.78% from its latest closing price compared to the recent 1-year high of $14.80. The company’s stock price has collected -20.24% of loss in the last five trading sessions. Press Release reported on 04/08/21 that Ocuphire Initiates ZETA-1 Phase 2 Clinical Trial Investigating APX3330 in Diabetic Retinopathy

Is It Worth Investing in Ocuphire Pharma Inc. (NASDAQ :OCUP) Right Now?

Plus, the 36-month beta value for OCUP is at 0.50. Opinions of the stock are interesting as 4 analysts out of 4 who provided ratings for Ocuphire Pharma Inc. declared the stock was a “buy,” while 0 rated the stock as “overweight,” 0 rated it as “hold,” and 0 as “sell.”

The average price from analysts is $23.50. OCUP currently public float of 4.87M and currently shorts hold a 0.15% ratio of that float. Today, the average trading volume of OCUP was 335.75K shares.

OCUP’s Market Performance

OCUP stocks went down by -20.24% for the week, with a monthly drop of -34.01% and a quarterly performance of -27.22%, while its annual performance rate touched -24.71%. The volatility ratio for the week stands at 12.42% while the volatility levels for the past 30 days are set at 12.34% for Ocuphire Pharma Inc.. The simple moving average for the period of the last 20 days is -19.98% for OCUP stocks with a simple moving average of -39.25% for the last 200 days.

OCUP Trading at -42.92% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought OCUP to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -64.59% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 12.34%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 12.42%, as shares sank -34.09% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading -56.13% lower at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, OCUP fell by -20.24%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by -54.51% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $6.41. In addition, Ocuphire Pharma Inc. saw -19.26% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further losses.