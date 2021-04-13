Looking Closely at the Growth Curve for Floor & Decor Holdings Inc. (FND)

Floor & Decor Holdings Inc. (NYSE:FND) went up by 3.81% from its latest closing price compared to the recent 1-year high of $110.00. The company’s stock price has collected 13.82% of gains in the last five trading sessions. Press Release reported on 04/08/21 that Floor & Decor Holdings, Inc. Announces Appointment of New Director

Is It Worth Investing in Floor & Decor Holdings Inc. (NYSE :FND) Right Now?

Floor & Decor Holdings Inc. (NYSE:FND) scored a price-to-earnings ratio above its average ratio, recording 61.49 x from its present earnings ratio. Plus, the 36-month beta value for FND is at 1.86. Opinions of the stock are interesting as 19 analysts out of 24 who provided ratings for Floor & Decor Holdings Inc. declared the stock was a “buy,” while 1 rated the stock as “overweight,” 4 rated it as “hold,” and 0 as “sell.”

The 2021 Backdoor Crypto Portfolio (free) Even if you’re not actively in crypto, you deserve to know what’s actually going on...



Because while leading assets such as Bitcoin (BTC) and Ethereum (ETH) are climbing in value, a select group of public “crypto stocks” are surging right along with them. More importantly, these stocks are outpacing the returns these leading crypto assets aren already producing. Click here to get the full story… along with our long list of backdoor Bitcoin strategies. It’s free. Sponsored

The average price from analysts is $110.82, which is -$2.33 below the current price. FND currently public float of 100.78M and currently shorts hold a 2.13% ratio of that float. Today, the average trading volume of FND was 753.87K shares.

FND’s Market Performance

FND stocks went up by 13.82% for the week, with a monthly jump of 18.61% and a quarterly performance of 12.02%, while its annual performance rate touched 209.21%. The volatility ratio for the week stands at 4.15% while the volatility levels for the past 30 days are set at 4.53% for Floor & Decor Holdings Inc.. The simple moving average for the period of the last 20 days is 15.00% for FND stocks with a simple moving average of 36.21% for the last 200 days.

Analysts’ Opinion of FND

Citigroup, on the other hand, stated in their research note that they expect to see FND reach a price target of $107. The rating they have provided for FND stocks is “Buy” according to the report published on March 09th, 2021.

Piper Sandler gave a rating of “Overweight” to FND, setting the target price at $124 in the report published on February 19th of the current year.

FND Trading at 16.03% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought FND to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was able to rebound, for now settling with 2.57% of gains for the given period.

Volatility was left at 4.53%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 4.15%, as shares surge +19.88% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading +20.21% upper at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, FND rose by +13.82%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by +102.31% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $99.05. In addition, Floor & Decor Holdings Inc. saw 21.52% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further gains.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at FND starting from TAYLOR THOMAS V, who sale 50,000 shares at the price of $100.91 back on Apr 06. After this action, TAYLOR THOMAS V now owns 244,736 shares of Floor & Decor Holdings Inc., valued at $5,045,632 using the latest closing price.

West George Vincent, the Director of Floor & Decor Holdings Inc., sale 100,000 shares at $100.00 during a trade that took place back on Apr 05, which means that West George Vincent is holding 371,377 shares at $10,000,000 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for FND

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

+9.73 for the present operating margin

+38.88 for the gross margin

The net margin for Floor & Decor Holdings Inc. stands at +8.04. The total capital return value is set at 11.61, while invested capital returns managed to touch 10.01. Equity return is now at value 21.70, with 7.30 for asset returns.

Based on Floor & Decor Holdings Inc. (FND), the company’s capital structure generated 124.77 points at debt to equity in total, while total debt to capital is 55.51. Total debt to assets is 39.22, with long-term debt to equity ratio resting at 115.13. Finally, the long-term debt to capital ratio is 51.22.

When we switch over and look at the enterprise to sales, we see a ratio of 4.45, with the company’s debt to enterprise value settled at 0.12. The receivables turnover for the company is 39.57 and the total asset turnover is 0.84. The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 1.49.