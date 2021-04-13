Looking Closely at the Growth Curve for Bally’s Corporation (BALY)

Bally’s Corporation (NYSE:BALY) went down by -10.59% from its latest closing price compared to the recent 1-year high of $75.92. The company’s stock price has collected -9.19% of loss in the last five trading sessions. Press Release reported 3 hours ago that Bally’s Corporation Announces Preliminary First Quarter 2021 Results; Provides Business Update

Is It Worth Investing in Bally’s Corporation (NYSE :BALY) Right Now?

Opinions of the stock are interesting as 4 analysts out of 5 who provided ratings for Bally’s Corporation declared the stock was a “buy,” while 0 rated the stock as “overweight,” 1 rated it as “hold,” and 0 as “sell.”

The average price from analysts is $82.00, which is $27.64 above the current price. BALY currently public float of 29.22M and currently shorts hold a 7.28% ratio of that float. Today, the average trading volume of BALY was 392.04K shares.

BALY’s Market Performance

BALY stocks went down by -9.19% for the week, with a monthly drop of -16.37% and a quarterly performance of 28.38%, while its annual performance rate touched 335.22%. The volatility ratio for the week stands at 5.40% while the volatility levels for the past 30 days are set at 6.64% for Bally’s Corporation. The simple moving average for the period of the last 20 days is -18.56% for BALY stocks with a simple moving average of 38.01% for the last 200 days.

Analysts’ Opinion of BALY

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for BALY stocks, with Stifel repeating the rating for BALY by listing it as a “Buy.” The predicted price for BALY in the upcoming period, according to Stifel is $70 based on the research report published on March 05th of the current year 2021.

KeyBanc Capital Markets, on the other hand, stated in their research note that they expect to see BALY reach a price target of $65. The rating they have provided for BALY stocks is “Overweight” according to the report published on January 14th, 2021.

Stifel gave a rating of “Hold” to BALY, setting the target price at $50 in the report published on December 10th of the previous year.

BALY Trading at -13.63% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought BALY to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -28.40% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 6.64%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 5.40%, as shares sank -25.03% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading +3.73% upper at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, BALY fell by -15.45%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by +153.07% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $65.84. In addition, Bally’s Corporation saw 21.04% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further gains.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at BALY starting from CAPP STEPHEN H, who sale 43,527 shares at the price of $66.51 back on Mar 30. After this action, CAPP STEPHEN H now owns 210,682 shares of Bally’s Corporation, valued at $2,894,981 using the latest closing price.

CAPP STEPHEN H, the Executive Vice President, CFO of Bally’s Corporation, sale 301 shares at $69.17 during a trade that took place back on Mar 29, which means that CAPP STEPHEN H is holding 254,209 shares at $20,820 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for BALY

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

+5.19 for the present operating margin

+52.65 for the gross margin

The net margin for Bally’s Corporation stands at -1.47. The total capital return value is set at 1.61, while invested capital returns managed to touch -0.46. Equity return is now at value -2.70, with -0.40 for asset returns.

Based on Bally’s Corporation (BALY), the company’s capital structure generated 356.22 points at debt to equity in total, while total debt to capital is 78.08. Total debt to assets is 58.01, with long-term debt to equity ratio resting at 353.99. Finally, the long-term debt to capital ratio is 77.59.

When we switch over and look at the enterprise to sales, we see a ratio of 7.00, with the company’s debt to enterprise value settled at 0.45. The receivables turnover for the company is 6.09 and the total asset turnover is 0.25. The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 2.02.