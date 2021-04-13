Is a Correction Looming Ahead for Louisiana-Pacific Corporation (LPX)

Louisiana-Pacific Corporation (NYSE:LPX) went up by 2.16% from its latest closing price compared to the recent 1-year high of $62.36. The company’s stock price has collected 5.53% of gains in the last five trading sessions. Press Release reported on 02/25/21 that LP Building Solutions Announces Pricing of $350 Million Senior Notes Offering

Is It Worth Investing in Louisiana-Pacific Corporation (NYSE :LPX) Right Now?

Louisiana-Pacific Corporation (NYSE:LPX) scored a price-to-earnings ratio above its average ratio, recording 13.99 x from its present earnings ratio. Plus, the 36-month beta value for LPX is at 1.87. Opinions of the stock are interesting as 5 analysts out of 10 who provided ratings for Louisiana-Pacific Corporation declared the stock was a “buy,” while 0 rated the stock as “overweight,” 4 rated it as “hold,” and 1 as “sell.”

The average price from analysts is $60.38, which is -$2.55 below the current price. LPX currently public float of 105.18M and currently shorts hold a 5.23% ratio of that float. Today, the average trading volume of LPX was 1.42M shares.

LPX’s Market Performance

LPX stocks went up by 5.53% for the week, with a monthly jump of 21.39% and a quarterly performance of 63.75%, while its annual performance rate touched 242.57%. The volatility ratio for the week stands at 2.99% while the volatility levels for the past 30 days are set at 4.16% for Louisiana-Pacific Corporation. The simple moving average for the period of the last 20 days is 12.99% for LPX stocks with a simple moving average of 71.12% for the last 200 days.

Analysts’ Opinion of LPX

Stephens, on the other hand, stated in their research note that they expect to see LPX reach a price target of $22, previously predicting the price at $28. The rating they have provided for LPX stocks is “Underweight” according to the report published on September 30th, 2020.

LPX Trading at 27.68% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought LPX to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was able to rebound, for now settling with 0.91% of gains for the given period.

Volatility was left at 4.16%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 2.99%, as shares surge +20.03% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading +60.91% upper at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, LPX rose by +5.53%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by +163.42% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $56.22. In addition, Louisiana-Pacific Corporation saw 69.30% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further gains.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at LPX starting from Gottung Lizanne C, who sale 5,000 shares at the price of $50.00 back on Mar 01. After this action, Gottung Lizanne C now owns 25,371 shares of Louisiana-Pacific Corporation, valued at $250,000 using the latest closing price.

Sims Michael, the SVP Sales and Marketing of Louisiana-Pacific Corporation, sale 12,824 shares at $48.50 during a trade that took place back on Feb 25, which means that Sims Michael is holding 79,232 shares at $621,964 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for LPX

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

+23.57 for the present operating margin

+31.03 for the gross margin

The net margin for Louisiana-Pacific Corporation stands at +17.90. The total capital return value is set at 43.44, while invested capital returns managed to touch 33.39. Equity return is now at value 45.80, with 25.00 for asset returns.

Based on Louisiana-Pacific Corporation (LPX), the company’s capital structure generated 31.44 points at debt to equity in total, while total debt to capital is 23.92. Total debt to assets is 18.60, with long-term debt to equity ratio resting at 30.79. Finally, the long-term debt to capital ratio is 23.43.

When we switch over and look at the enterprise to sales, we see a ratio of 1.44, with the company’s debt to enterprise value settled at 0.10. The receivables turnover for the company is 16.02 and the total asset turnover is 1.42. The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 3.47.