Is a Correction Looming Ahead for Asure Software Inc. (ASUR)

Asure Software Inc. (NASDAQ:ASUR) went up by 1.92% from its latest closing price compared to the recent 1-year high of $9.25. The company’s stock price has collected -2.25% of loss in the last five trading sessions. Press Release reported on 03/11/21 that Asure Announces Fourth Quarter and Full Year 2020 Results

Is It Worth Investing in Asure Software Inc. (NASDAQ :ASUR) Right Now?

Plus, the 36-month beta value for ASUR is at 1.18. Opinions of the stock are interesting as 6 analysts out of 6 who provided ratings for Asure Software Inc. declared the stock was a “buy,” while 0 rated the stock as “overweight,” 0 rated it as “hold,” and 0 as “sell.”

The 2021 Backdoor Crypto Portfolio (free) Even if you’re not actively in crypto, you deserve to know what’s actually going on...



Because while leading assets such as Bitcoin (BTC) and Ethereum (ETH) are climbing in value, a select group of public “crypto stocks” are surging right along with them. More importantly, these stocks are outpacing the returns these leading crypto assets aren already producing. Click here to get the full story… along with our long list of backdoor Bitcoin strategies. It’s free. Sponsored

The average price from analysts is $11.17. ASUR currently public float of 14.63M and currently shorts hold a 8.64% ratio of that float. Today, the average trading volume of ASUR was 104.01K shares.

ASUR’s Market Performance

ASUR stocks went down by -2.25% for the week, with a monthly drop of -12.90% and a quarterly performance of 8.00%, while its annual performance rate touched 29.21%. The volatility ratio for the week stands at 2.70% while the volatility levels for the past 30 days are set at 4.36% for Asure Software Inc.. The simple moving average for the period of the last 20 days is 2.47% for ASUR stocks with a simple moving average of 6.93% for the last 200 days.

Analysts’ Opinion of ASUR

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for ASUR stocks, with Needham repeating the rating for ASUR by listing it as a “Buy.” The predicted price for ASUR in the upcoming period, according to Needham is $11 based on the research report published on November 12th of the previous year 2019.

Barrington Research, on the other hand, stated in their research note that they expect to see ASUR reach a price target of $15, previously predicting the price at $20. The rating they have provided for ASUR stocks is “Outperform” according to the report published on January 09th, 2019.

ASUR Trading at -1.73% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought ASUR to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -13.73% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 4.36%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 2.70%, as shares surge +1.33% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading -2.51% lower at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, ASUR rose by +0.69%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by +17.96% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $7.79. In addition, Asure Software Inc. saw 10.28% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further gains.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at ASUR starting from Red Oak Partners, LLC, who sale 30,452 shares at the price of $7.56 back on Aug 10. After this action, Red Oak Partners, LLC now owns 222,673 shares of Asure Software Inc., valued at $230,095 using the latest closing price.

GILL DANIEL M, the Director of Asure Software Inc., sale 1,026,332 shares at $6.40 during a trade that took place back on Jun 08, which means that GILL DANIEL M is holding 0 shares at $6,568,525 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for ASUR

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

-20.99 for the present operating margin

+43.58 for the gross margin

The net margin for Asure Software Inc. stands at -24.90. The total capital return value is set at -7.88, while invested capital returns managed to touch -9.86. Equity return is now at value -11.90, with -4.40 for asset returns.

Based on Asure Software Inc. (ASUR), the company’s capital structure generated 21.79 points at debt to equity in total, while total debt to capital is 17.89. Total debt to assets is 6.16, with long-term debt to equity ratio resting at 12.08. Finally, the long-term debt to capital ratio is 9.92.

When we switch over and look at the enterprise to sales, we see a ratio of 1.77, with the company’s debt to enterprise value settled at 0.27. The receivables turnover for the company is 13.00 and the total asset turnover is 0.15. The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 1.02.