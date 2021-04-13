Highlights from the Ratings and Financial Report for New Frontier Health Corporation (NFH)

New Frontier Health Corporation (NYSE:NFH) went up by 0.99% from its latest closing price compared to the recent 1-year high of $11.60. The company’s stock price has collected -2.38% of loss in the last five trading sessions. Press Release reported on 04/08/21 that New Frontier Health Corporation Announces Fourth Quarter and Fiscal 2020 Financial Results

Is It Worth Investing in New Frontier Health Corporation (NYSE :NFH) Right Now?

Opinions of the stock are interesting as 0 analysts out of 1 who provided ratings for New Frontier Health Corporation declared the stock was a “buy,” while 0 rated the stock as “overweight,” 1 rated it as “hold,” and 0 as “sell.”

The average price from analysts is $12.00, which is $1.77 above the current price. NFH currently public float of 116.16M and currently shorts hold a 0.32% ratio of that float. Today, the average trading volume of NFH was 362.58K shares.

NFH’s Market Performance

NFH stocks went down by -2.38% for the week, with a monthly drop of -3.57% and a quarterly performance of 25.91%, while its annual performance rate touched 34.47%. The volatility ratio for the week stands at 0.99% while the volatility levels for the past 30 days are set at 1.67% for New Frontier Health Corporation. The simple moving average for the period of the last 20 days is -0.94% for NFH stocks with a simple moving average of 23.77% for the last 200 days.

Analysts’ Opinion of NFH

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for NFH stocks, with Credit Suisse repeating the rating for NFH by listing it as a “Neutral.” The predicted price for NFH in the upcoming period, according to Credit Suisse is $12 based on the research report published on April 09th of the current year 2021.

NFH Trading at 3.18% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought NFH to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -3.53% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 1.67%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 0.99%, as shares sank -1.40% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading +31.31% upper at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, NFH fell by -1.49%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by +40.36% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $11.29. In addition, New Frontier Health Corporation saw 28.84% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further gains.

Stock Fundamentals for NFH

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

-3.47 for the present operating margin

+10.10 for the gross margin

The net margin for New Frontier Health Corporation stands at -17.38.

The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 1.05.