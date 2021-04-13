Highlights from the Ratings and Financial Report for Celcuity Inc. (CELC)

Celcuity Inc. (NASDAQ:CELC) went up by 29.35% from its latest closing price compared to the recent 1-year high of $24.25. The company’s stock price has collected 96.07% of gains in the last five trading sessions. Press Release reported 10 hours ago that Celcuity Presents Data at AACR Annual Meeting Assessing Gedatolisib, a pan-PI3K/mTOR Inhibitor, in HER2-negative Breast and Ovarian Cancer Patient Tumors with Hyperactive RAS Network Signaling

Is It Worth Investing in Celcuity Inc. (NASDAQ :CELC) Right Now?

Plus, the 36-month beta value for CELC is at 1.18. Opinions of the stock are interesting as 2 analysts out of 2 who provided ratings for Celcuity Inc. declared the stock was a “buy,” while 0 rated the stock as “overweight,” 0 rated it as “hold,” and 0 as “sell.”

The 2021 Backdoor Crypto Portfolio (free) Even if you’re not actively in crypto, you deserve to know what’s actually going on...



Because while leading assets such as Bitcoin (BTC) and Ethereum (ETH) are climbing in value, a select group of public “crypto stocks” are surging right along with them. More importantly, these stocks are outpacing the returns these leading crypto assets aren already producing. Click here to get the full story… along with our long list of backdoor Bitcoin strategies. It’s free. Sponsored

The average price from analysts is $30.00, which is -$6.44 below the current price. CELC currently public float of 5.04M and currently shorts hold a 0.20% ratio of that float. Today, the average trading volume of CELC was 289.51K shares.

CELC’s Market Performance

CELC stocks went up by 96.07% for the week, with a monthly jump of 106.81% and a quarterly performance of 146.17%, while its annual performance rate touched 457.68%. The volatility ratio for the week stands at 14.41% while the volatility levels for the past 30 days are set at 7.45% for Celcuity Inc.. The simple moving average for the period of the last 20 days is 88.22% for CELC stocks with a simple moving average of 197.76% for the last 200 days.

Analysts’ Opinion of CELC

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for CELC stocks, with H.C. Wainwright repeating the rating for CELC by listing it as a “Buy.” The predicted price for CELC in the upcoming period, according to H.C. Wainwright is $18 based on the research report published on January 28th of the current year 2021.

H.C. Wainwright, on the other hand, stated in their research note that they expect to see CELC reach a price target of $14, previously predicting the price at $11. The rating they have provided for CELC stocks is “Buy” according to the report published on December 24th, 2020.

CELC Trading at 86.81% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought CELC to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was able to rebound, for now settling with 15.22% of gains for the given period.

Volatility was left at 7.45%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 14.41%, as shares surge +111.35% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading +113.12% upper at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, CELC rose by +96.07%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by +229.09% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $15.58. In addition, Celcuity Inc. saw 205.02% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further gains.

Stock Fundamentals for CELC

The total capital return value is set at -60.64, while invested capital returns managed to touch -60.85. Equity return is now at value -64.40, with -60.20 for asset returns.

Based on Celcuity Inc. (CELC), the company’s capital structure generated 2.24 points at debt to equity in total, while total debt to capital is 2.19. Total debt to assets is 2.03, with long-term debt to equity ratio resting at 0.59. Finally, the long-term debt to capital ratio is 0.58.

The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 10.26.