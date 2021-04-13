Here’s Our Rant About Tuya Inc. (TUYA)

Tuya Inc. (NYSE:TUYA) went down by -13.29% from its latest closing price compared to the recent 1-year high of $27.65. The company’s stock price has collected -3.79% of loss in the last five trading sessions. Press Release reported on 03/24/21 that Tuya Smart and Elechomes Partner to Deploy Smart Home Products into the Global Market

Is It Worth Investing in Tuya Inc. (NYSE :TUYA) Right Now?

Opinions of the stock are interesting as 0 analysts out of 0 who provided ratings for Tuya Inc. declared the stock was a “buy,” while 0 rated the stock as “overweight,” 0 rated it as “hold,” and 0 as “sell.”

The 2021 Backdoor Crypto Portfolio (free) Even if you’re not actively in crypto, you deserve to know what’s actually going on...



Because while leading assets such as Bitcoin (BTC) and Ethereum (ETH) are climbing in value, a select group of public “crypto stocks” are surging right along with them. More importantly, these stocks are outpacing the returns these leading crypto assets aren already producing. Click here to get the full story… along with our long list of backdoor Bitcoin strategies. It’s free. Sponsored

TUYA currently public float of 417.36M. Today, the average trading volume of TUYA was 4.24M shares.

TUYA’s Market Performance

The simple moving average for the period of the last 20 days is -11.34% for TUYA stocks with a simple moving average of -11.34% for the last 200 days.

Analysts’ Opinion of TUYA

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for TUYA stocks, with Morgan Stanley repeating the rating for TUYA by listing it as a “Overweight.” The predicted price for TUYA in the upcoming period, according to Morgan Stanley is $26 based on the research report published on April 12th of the current year 2021.

TUYA Trading at -11.34% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought TUYA to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -30.16% of loss for the given period.

During the last 5 trading sessions, TUYA fell by -3.79%, in comparison to the 20-day moving average. In addition, Tuya Inc. saw -22.76% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further losses.

Stock Fundamentals for TUYA

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

-39.43 for the present operating margin

+34.43 for the gross margin

The net margin for Tuya Inc. stands at -37.20. The total capital return value is set at -34.35, while invested capital returns managed to touch -33.22.

The receivables turnover for the company is 12.49 and the total asset turnover is 0.66. The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 2.70.