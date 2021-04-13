Daily High to Daily Low: Is It Safe to Buy AdaptHealth Corp. (AHCO)?

AdaptHealth Corp. (NASDAQ:AHCO) went down by -16.87% from its latest closing price compared to the recent 1-year high of $41.58. The company’s stock price has collected -3.92% of loss in the last five trading sessions. Press Release reported 34 min ago that AdaptHealth Corp.’s Board of Directors’ Statement on Co-Chief Executive Officer Luke McGee

Is It Worth Investing in AdaptHealth Corp. (NASDAQ :AHCO) Right Now?

Opinions of the stock are interesting as 8 analysts out of 9 who provided ratings for AdaptHealth Corp. declared the stock was a “buy,” while 1 rated the stock as “overweight,” 0 rated it as “hold,” and 0 as “sell.”

The 2021 Backdoor Crypto Portfolio (free) Even if you’re not actively in crypto, you deserve to know what’s actually going on...



Because while leading assets such as Bitcoin (BTC) and Ethereum (ETH) are climbing in value, a select group of public “crypto stocks” are surging right along with them. More importantly, these stocks are outpacing the returns these leading crypto assets aren already producing. Click here to get the full story… along with our long list of backdoor Bitcoin strategies. It’s free. Sponsored

The average price from analysts is $47.44, which is $16.47 above the current price. AHCO currently public float of 36.15M and currently shorts hold a 5.84% ratio of that float. Today, the average trading volume of AHCO was 1.11M shares.

AHCO’s Market Performance

AHCO stocks went down by -3.92% for the week, with a monthly drop of -0.72% and a quarterly performance of -3.02%, while its annual performance rate touched 109.10%. The volatility ratio for the week stands at 3.29% while the volatility levels for the past 30 days are set at 4.85% for AdaptHealth Corp.. The simple moving average for the period of the last 20 days is -15.64% for AHCO stocks with a simple moving average of 5.86% for the last 200 days.

Analysts’ Opinion of AHCO

BofA Securities, on the other hand, stated in their research note that they expect to see AHCO reach a price target of $46. The rating they have provided for AHCO stocks is “Buy” according to the report published on January 26th, 2021.

UBS gave a rating of “Buy” to AHCO, setting the target price at $49 in the report published on December 10th of the previous year.

AHCO Trading at -12.02% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought AHCO to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -26.04% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 4.85%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 3.29%, as shares sank -11.67% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading -11.81% lower at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, AHCO fell by -11.09%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by +83.42% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $36.23. In addition, AdaptHealth Corp. saw -1.52% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further losses.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at AHCO starting from Weaver Susan T, who sale 1,050 shares at the price of $38.04 back on Mar 17. After this action, Weaver Susan T now owns 28,459 shares of AdaptHealth Corp., valued at $39,943 using the latest closing price.

WOLF DALE B, the Director of AdaptHealth Corp., purchase 7,000 shares at $37.99 during a trade that took place back on Mar 16, which means that WOLF DALE B is holding 27,009 shares at $265,952 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for AHCO

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

+8.45 for the present operating margin

+14.39 for the gross margin

The net margin for AdaptHealth Corp. stands at -6.10. The total capital return value is set at 11.22, while invested capital returns managed to touch -8.18. Equity return is now at value -29.80, with -5.40 for asset returns.

Based on AdaptHealth Corp. (AHCO), the company’s capital structure generated 193.11 points at debt to equity in total, while total debt to capital is 65.88. Total debt to assets is 44.47, with long-term debt to equity ratio resting at 185.84. Finally, the long-term debt to capital ratio is 63.40.

When we switch over and look at the enterprise to sales, we see a ratio of 2.51, with the company’s debt to enterprise value settled at 0.30. The receivables turnover for the company is 8.46 and the total asset turnover is 0.89. The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 0.86.