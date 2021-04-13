Can XpresSpa Group Inc. (XSPA) Remain Competitive?

XpresSpa Group Inc. (NASDAQ:XSPA) went down by -3.18% from its latest closing price compared to the recent 1-year high of $8.82. The company’s stock price has collected -8.98% of loss in the last five trading sessions. Press Release reported on 04/07/21 that XpresCheck(TM) Opens COVID-19 Testing Facility at Seattle-Tacoma International Airport

Is It Worth Investing in XpresSpa Group Inc. (NASDAQ :XSPA) Right Now?

Plus, the 36-month beta value for XSPA is at 2.44. Opinions of the stock are interesting as 1 analysts out of 1 who provided ratings for XpresSpa Group Inc. declared the stock was a “buy,” while 0 rated the stock as “overweight,” 0 rated it as “hold,” and 0 as “sell.”

The average price from analysts is $3.50. XSPA currently public float of 105.23M and currently shorts hold a 14.32% ratio of that float. Today, the average trading volume of XSPA was 12.49M shares.

XSPA’s Market Performance

XSPA stocks went down by -8.98% for the week, with a monthly drop of -22.05% and a quarterly performance of 26.67%, while its annual performance rate touched 110.24%. The volatility ratio for the week stands at 6.76% while the volatility levels for the past 30 days are set at 10.23% for XpresSpa Group Inc.. The simple moving average for the period of the last 20 days is -17.08% for XSPA stocks with a simple moving average of -32.26% for the last 200 days.

Analysts’ Opinion of XSPA

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for XSPA stocks, with H.C. Wainwright repeating the rating for XSPA by listing it as a “Buy.” The predicted price for XSPA in the upcoming period, according to H.C. Wainwright is $3.50 based on the research report published on February 16th of the current year 2021.

XSPA Trading at -24.93% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought XSPA to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -82.77% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 10.23%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 6.76%, as shares sank -28.64% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading -33.33% lower at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, XSPA fell by -8.98%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by -68.72% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $1.8025. In addition, XpresSpa Group Inc. saw 27.73% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further gains.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at XSPA starting from HEYER ANDREW R, who sale 4,000,000 shares at the price of $0.38 back on Apr 14. After this action, HEYER ANDREW R now owns 2,759,173 shares of XpresSpa Group Inc., valued at $1,510,000 using the latest closing price.

HEYER ANDREW R, the Former director and 10% owner of XpresSpa Group Inc., sale 112,020 shares at $0.39 during a trade that took place back on Apr 14, which means that HEYER ANDREW R is holding 5,750 shares at $43,688 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for XSPA

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

-295.15 for the present operating margin

-105.04 for the gross margin

The net margin for XpresSpa Group Inc. stands at -1079.17. Equity return is now at value -237.30, with -133.10 for asset returns.

The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 6.81.