AMMO Inc. (POWW): Skating on Thin Ice? We Know the Answer

AMMO Inc. (NASDAQ:POWW) went up by 5.06% from its latest closing price compared to the recent 1-year high of $9.95. The company’s stock price has collected 19.25% of gains in the last five trading sessions. Press Release reported 9 hours ago that AMMO, Inc. to Present at Emerging Growth Conference on April 14, 2021 at 11:15 AM ET

Is It Worth Investing in AMMO Inc. (NASDAQ :POWW) Right Now?

Plus, the 36-month beta value for POWW is at -0.74. Opinions of the stock are interesting as 1 analysts out of 2 who provided ratings for AMMO Inc. declared the stock was a “buy,” while 0 rated the stock as “overweight,” 1 rated it as “hold,” and 0 as “sell.”

The 2021 Backdoor Crypto Portfolio (free) Even if you’re not actively in crypto, you deserve to know what’s actually going on...



Because while leading assets such as Bitcoin (BTC) and Ethereum (ETH) are climbing in value, a select group of public “crypto stocks” are surging right along with them. More importantly, these stocks are outpacing the returns these leading crypto assets aren already producing. Click here to get the full story… along with our long list of backdoor Bitcoin strategies. It’s free. Sponsored

The average price from analysts is $9.00, which is $1.32 above the current price. POWW currently public float of 57.20M and currently shorts hold a 3.29% ratio of that float. Today, the average trading volume of POWW was 4.11M shares.

POWW’s Market Performance

POWW stocks went up by 19.25% for the week, with a monthly jump of 13.27% and a quarterly performance of 94.43%, while its annual performance rate touched 365.45%. The volatility ratio for the week stands at 10.29% while the volatility levels for the past 30 days are set at 8.47% for AMMO Inc.. The simple moving average for the period of the last 20 days is 21.99% for POWW stocks with a simple moving average of 98.03% for the last 200 days.

Analysts’ Opinion of POWW

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for POWW stocks, with ROTH Capital repeating the rating for POWW by listing it as a “Buy.” The predicted price for POWW in the upcoming period, according to ROTH Capital is $9 based on the research report published on April 08th of the current year 2021.

POWW Trading at 12.23% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought POWW to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -22.81% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 8.47%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 10.29%, as shares surge +31.06% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading +42.22% upper at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, POWW rose by +19.25%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by +220.00% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $6.39. In addition, AMMO Inc. saw 132.73% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further gains.

Stock Fundamentals for POWW

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

-94.91 for the present operating margin

-35.69 for the gross margin

The net margin for AMMO Inc. stands at -98.49. The total capital return value is set at -38.16, while invested capital returns managed to touch -43.86. Equity return is now at value -48.00, with -23.60 for asset returns.

Based on AMMO Inc. (POWW), the company’s capital structure generated 74.36 points at debt to equity in total, while total debt to capital is 42.65. Total debt to assets is 33.96, with long-term debt to equity ratio resting at 46.27. Finally, the long-term debt to capital ratio is 26.54.

When we switch over and look at the enterprise to sales, we see a ratio of 6.93, with the company’s debt to enterprise value settled at 0.14. The receivables turnover for the company is 6.93 and the total asset turnover is 0.34. The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 0.75.