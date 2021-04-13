Altimeter Growth Corp. (AGCUU) Just Got Our Attention

Altimeter Growth Corp. (NASDAQ:AGCUU) went down by -5.72% from its latest closing price compared to the recent 1-year high of $18.92. The company’s stock price has collected 16.80% of gains in the last five trading sessions.

Is It Worth Investing in Altimeter Growth Corp. (NASDAQ :AGCUU) Right Now?

Opinions of the stock are interesting as 0 analysts out of 0 who provided ratings for Altimeter Growth Corp. declared the stock was a “buy,” while 0 rated the stock as “overweight,” 0 rated it as “hold,” and 0 as “sell.”

The 2021 Backdoor Crypto Portfolio (free) Even if you’re not actively in crypto, you deserve to know what’s actually going on...



Because while leading assets such as Bitcoin (BTC) and Ethereum (ETH) are climbing in value, a select group of public “crypto stocks” are surging right along with them. More importantly, these stocks are outpacing the returns these leading crypto assets aren already producing. Click here to get the full story… along with our long list of backdoor Bitcoin strategies. It’s free. Sponsored

AGCUU currently public float of 50.00M and currently shorts hold a 0.02% ratio of that float. Today, the average trading volume of AGCUU was 77.95K shares.

AGCUU’s Market Performance

AGCUU stocks went up by 16.80% for the week, with a monthly drop of -4.15% and a quarterly performance of 4.91%. The volatility ratio for the week stands at 6.31% while the volatility levels for the past 30 days are set at 6.90% for Altimeter Growth Corp.. The simple moving average for the period of the last 20 days is 4.99% for AGCUU stocks with a simple moving average of 5.63% for the last 200 days.

AGCUU Trading at 1.19% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought AGCUU to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -25.49% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 6.90%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 6.31%, as shares sank -2.27% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading -2.07% lower at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, AGCUU rose by +6.11%, in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $13.41. In addition, Altimeter Growth Corp. saw 15.00% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further gains.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at AGCUU starting from BARTON RICHARD N, who purchase 250,000 shares at the price of $10.00 back on Oct 05. After this action, BARTON RICHARD N now owns 250,000 shares of Altimeter Growth Corp., valued at $2,500,000 using the latest closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for AGCUU

The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 0.06.