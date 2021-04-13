Activision Blizzard Inc. (ATVI) Reveals an Earnings Mystery

Activision Blizzard Inc. (NASDAQ:ATVI) went up by 0.38% from its latest closing price compared to the recent 1-year high of $104.53. The company’s stock price has collected -1.77% of loss in the last five trading sessions. Press Release reported on 03/30/21 that Hearthstone(R) Embarks on its Biggest Journey Yet With Forged in the Barrens(TM) , Live Today

Is It Worth Investing in Activision Blizzard Inc. (NASDAQ :ATVI) Right Now?

Activision Blizzard Inc. (NASDAQ:ATVI) scored a price-to-earnings ratio above its average ratio, recording 34.01 x from its present earnings ratio. Plus, the 36-month beta value for ATVI is at 0.64. Opinions of the stock are interesting as 24 analysts out of 34 who provided ratings for Activision Blizzard Inc. declared the stock was a “buy,” while 4 rated the stock as “overweight,” 5 rated it as “hold,” and 0 as “sell.”

The 2021 Backdoor Crypto Portfolio (free) Even if you’re not actively in crypto, you deserve to know what’s actually going on...



Because while leading assets such as Bitcoin (BTC) and Ethereum (ETH) are climbing in value, a select group of public “crypto stocks” are surging right along with them. More importantly, these stocks are outpacing the returns these leading crypto assets aren already producing. Click here to get the full story… along with our long list of backdoor Bitcoin strategies. It’s free. Sponsored

The average price from analysts is $113.71, which is $17.09 above the current price. ATVI currently public float of 762.83M and currently shorts hold a 1.64% ratio of that float. Today, the average trading volume of ATVI was 5.86M shares.

ATVI’s Market Performance

ATVI stocks went down by -1.77% for the week, with a monthly jump of 3.44% and a quarterly performance of 5.30%, while its annual performance rate touched 59.01%. The volatility ratio for the week stands at 1.43% while the volatility levels for the past 30 days are set at 2.04% for Activision Blizzard Inc.. The simple moving average for the period of the last 20 days is 2.94% for ATVI stocks with a simple moving average of 12.55% for the last 200 days.

Analysts’ Opinion of ATVI

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for ATVI stocks, with Raymond James repeating the rating for ATVI by listing it as a “Outperform.” The predicted price for ATVI in the upcoming period, according to Raymond James is $109 based on the research report published on January 26th of the current year 2021.

Deutsche Bank, on the other hand, stated in their research note that they expect to see ATVI reach a price target of $90, previously predicting the price at $75. The rating they have provided for ATVI stocks is “Buy” according to the report published on October 13th, 2020.

BMO Capital Markets gave a rating of “Market Perform” to ATVI, setting the target price at $80 in the report published on October 13th of the previous year.

ATVI Trading at 0.94% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought ATVI to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -8.03% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 2.04%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 1.43%, as shares surge +3.34% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading +6.50% upper at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, ATVI fell by -1.77%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by +27.20% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $93.55. In addition, Activision Blizzard Inc. saw 3.54% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further gains.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at ATVI starting from Walther Christopher B, who sale 45,030 shares at the price of $91.98 back on Mar 15. After this action, Walther Christopher B now owns 113,601 shares of Activision Blizzard Inc., valued at $4,141,819 using the latest closing price.

Alegre Daniel, the President and COO of Activision Blizzard Inc., sale 18,500 shares at $95.74 during a trade that took place back on Feb 24, which means that Alegre Daniel is holding 464,002 shares at $1,771,133 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for ATVI

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

+35.00 for the present operating margin

+71.92 for the gross margin

The net margin for Activision Blizzard Inc. stands at +27.16. The total capital return value is set at 16.32, while invested capital returns managed to touch 12.72. Equity return is now at value 15.70, with 10.40 for asset returns.

Based on Activision Blizzard Inc. (ATVI), the company’s capital structure generated 25.90 points at debt to equity in total, while total debt to capital is 20.57. Total debt to assets is 16.85, with long-term debt to equity ratio resting at 25.46. Finally, the long-term debt to capital ratio is 20.23.

When we switch over and look at the enterprise to sales, we see a ratio of 8.32, with the company’s debt to enterprise value settled at 0.06. The receivables turnover for the company is 8.51 and the total asset turnover is 0.38. The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 3.41.