A Lesson to Learn: Lordstown Motors Corp. (RIDE)

Lordstown Motors Corp. (NASDAQ:RIDE) went down by -8.49% from its latest closing price compared to the recent 1-year high of $31.80. The company’s stock price has collected -7.30% of loss in the last five trading sessions. Press Release reported 2 hours ago that The Gross Law Firm Announces Class Actions on Behalf of Shareholders of IQDNX, XL and RIDE

Is It Worth Investing in Lordstown Motors Corp. (NASDAQ :RIDE) Right Now?

Opinions of the stock are interesting as 3 analysts out of 5 who provided ratings for Lordstown Motors Corp. declared the stock was a “buy,” while 0 rated the stock as “overweight,” 1 rated it as “hold,” and 1 as “sell.”

The 2021 Backdoor Crypto Portfolio (free) Even if you’re not actively in crypto, you deserve to know what’s actually going on...



Because while leading assets such as Bitcoin (BTC) and Ethereum (ETH) are climbing in value, a select group of public “crypto stocks” are surging right along with them. More importantly, these stocks are outpacing the returns these leading crypto assets aren already producing. Click here to get the full story… along with our long list of backdoor Bitcoin strategies. It’s free. Sponsored

The average price from analysts is $27.00. RIDE currently public float of 99.48M and currently shorts hold a 12.74% ratio of that float. Today, the average trading volume of RIDE was 10.00M shares.

RIDE’s Market Performance

RIDE stocks went down by -7.30% for the week, with a monthly drop of -39.44% and a quarterly performance of -51.21%, while its annual performance rate touched 7.08%. The volatility ratio for the week stands at 7.98% while the volatility levels for the past 30 days are set at 8.70% for Lordstown Motors Corp.. The simple moving average for the period of the last 20 days is -16.01% for RIDE stocks with a simple moving average of -43.06% for the last 200 days.

Analysts’ Opinion of RIDE

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for RIDE stocks, with Morgan Stanley repeating the rating for RIDE by listing it as a “Underweight.” The predicted price for RIDE in the upcoming period, according to Morgan Stanley is $18 based on the research report published on February 12th of the current year 2021.

Wolfe Research, on the other hand, stated in their research note that they expect to see RIDE reach a price target of $27, previously predicting the price at $14. The rating they have provided for RIDE stocks is “Peer Perform” according to the report published on January 29th, 2021.

R. F. Lafferty gave a rating of “Buy” to RIDE, setting the target price at $35 in the report published on December 22nd of the previous year.

RIDE Trading at -43.21% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought RIDE to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -66.27% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 8.70%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 7.98%, as shares sank -27.44% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading -57.64% lower at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, RIDE fell by -7.30%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by +5.66% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $12.57. In addition, Lordstown Motors Corp. saw -46.54% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further losses.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at RIDE starting from Rodriguez Julio C., who sale 9,300 shares at the price of $27.00 back on Feb 04. After this action, Rodriguez Julio C. now owns 34,080 shares of Lordstown Motors Corp., valued at $251,100 using the latest closing price.

Post Darren, the Vice President of Engineering of Lordstown Motors Corp., sale 10,000 shares at $27.21 during a trade that took place back on Feb 04, which means that Post Darren is holding 0 shares at $272,100 based on the most recent closing price.