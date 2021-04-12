Why Wilhelmina International Inc. (WHLM)’s Most Recent Report Reveals Some Hints About Its Future

Wilhelmina International Inc. (NASDAQ:WHLM) went up by 53.64% from its latest closing price compared to the recent 1-year high of $12.92. The company’s stock price has collected 1.11% of gains in the last five trading sessions. Press Release reported on 03/16/21 that Wilhelmina International, Inc. Announces Fourth Quarter and Full Year 2020 Results

Is It Worth Investing in Wilhelmina International Inc. (NASDAQ :WHLM) Right Now?

Plus, the 36-month beta value for WHLM is at 0.53. Opinions of the stock are interesting as 1 analysts out of 1 who provided ratings for Wilhelmina International Inc. declared the stock was a “buy,” while 0 rated the stock as “overweight,” 0 rated it as “hold,” and 0 as “sell.”

The average price from analysts is $4.40. WHLM currently public float of 3.29M and currently shorts hold a 0.10% ratio of that float. Today, the average trading volume of WHLM was 11.04K shares.

WHLM’s Market Performance

WHLM stocks went up by 1.11% for the week, with a monthly drop of -17.68% and a quarterly performance of 17.11%, while its annual performance rate touched 3.81%. The volatility ratio for the week stands at 9.26% while the volatility levels for the past 30 days are set at 7.97% for Wilhelmina International Inc.. The simple moving average for the period of the last 20 days is 45.25% for WHLM stocks with a simple moving average of 88.75% for the last 200 days.

WHLM Trading at 36.87% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought WHLM to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -37.54% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 7.97%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 9.26%, as shares surge +29.81% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading +64.95% upper at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, WHLM rose by +38.39%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by +130.65% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $5.65. In addition, Wilhelmina International Inc. saw 14.44% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further gains.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at WHLM starting from BARTEL RALPH, who purchase 4,000 shares at the price of $5.78 back on Feb 23. After this action, BARTEL RALPH now owns 920,336 shares of Wilhelmina International Inc., valued at $23,120 using the latest closing price.

BARTEL RALPH, the 10% Owner of Wilhelmina International Inc., sale 14,813 shares at $10.01 during a trade that took place back on Jul 27, which means that BARTEL RALPH is holding 916,336 shares at $148,278 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for WHLM

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

-7.62 for the present operating margin

+3.19 for the gross margin

The net margin for Wilhelmina International Inc. stands at -11.88. The total capital return value is set at -14.04, while invested capital returns managed to touch -23.64. Equity return is now at value -29.70, with -15.90 for asset returns.

Based on Wilhelmina International Inc. (WHLM), the company’s capital structure generated 21.56 points at debt to equity in total, while total debt to capital is 17.73. Total debt to assets is 11.32, with long-term debt to equity ratio resting at 15.95. Finally, the long-term debt to capital ratio is 13.12.

When we switch over and look at the enterprise to sales, we see a ratio of 0.52, with the company’s debt to enterprise value settled at 0.16. The receivables turnover for the company is 5.02 and the total asset turnover is 1.19. The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 1.27.