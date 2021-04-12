We Analyzed the Future Direction of U.S. Global Investors Inc. (GROW), Here is What We Found

U.S. Global Investors Inc. (NASDAQ:GROW) went up by 9.12% from its latest closing price compared to the recent 1-year high of $11.21. The company’s stock price has collected 66.29% of gains in the last five trading sessions. Press Release reported on 03/18/21 that U.S. Global Investors Continues GROW Dividends

Is It Worth Investing in U.S. Global Investors Inc. (NASDAQ :GROW) Right Now?

U.S. Global Investors Inc. (NASDAQ:GROW) scored a price-to-earnings ratio above its average ratio, recording 9.63 x from its present earnings ratio. Plus, the 36-month beta value for GROW is at 3.17. Opinions of the stock are interesting as 1 analysts out of 1 who provided ratings for U.S. Global Investors Inc. declared the stock was a “buy,” while 0 rated the stock as “overweight,” 0 rated it as “hold,” and 0 as “sell.”

GROW currently public float of 12.39M and currently shorts hold a 1.01% ratio of that float. Today, the average trading volume of GROW was 418.85K shares.

GROW’s Market Performance

GROW stocks went up by 66.29% for the week, with a monthly jump of 74.12% and a quarterly performance of 85.93%, while its annual performance rate touched 1033.39%. The volatility ratio for the week stands at 18.33% while the volatility levels for the past 30 days are set at 9.83% for U.S. Global Investors Inc.. The simple moving average for the period of the last 20 days is 51.63% for GROW stocks with a simple moving average of 170.81% for the last 200 days.

GROW Trading at 64.52% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought GROW to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was able to rebound, for now settling with 5.62% of gains for the given period.

Volatility was left at 9.83%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 18.33%, as shares surge +65.13% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading +127.69% upper at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, GROW rose by +66.29%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by +412.55% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $8.04. In addition, U.S. Global Investors Inc. saw 117.32% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further gains.

Stock Fundamentals for GROW

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

-98.61 for the present operating margin

The net margin for U.S. Global Investors Inc. stands at -99.73. The total capital return value is set at -22.36, while invested capital returns managed to touch -23.18. Equity return is now at value 86.20, with 75.10 for asset returns.

Based on U.S. Global Investors Inc. (GROW), the company’s capital structure generated 3.19 points at debt to equity in total, while total debt to capital is 3.09. Total debt to assets is 2.84, with long-term debt to equity ratio resting at 0.26. Finally, the long-term debt to capital ratio is 0.25.

When we switch over and look at the enterprise to sales, we see a ratio of 4.46, with the company’s debt to enterprise value settled at 0.03. The receivables turnover for the company is 5.35 and the total asset turnover is 0.21.