We Analyzed the Future Direction of IPG Photonics Corporation (IPGP), Here is What We Found

IPG Photonics Corporation (NASDAQ:IPGP) went up by 3.26% from its latest closing price compared to the recent 1-year high of $262.55. The company’s stock price has collected 9.60% of gains in the last five trading sessions. MarketWatch.com reported on 03/12/21 that IPG Photonics Corp. stock falls Friday, underperforms market

Is It Worth Investing in IPG Photonics Corporation (NASDAQ :IPGP) Right Now?

IPG Photonics Corporation (NASDAQ:IPGP) scored a price-to-earnings ratio above its average ratio, recording 80.43 x from its present earnings ratio. Plus, the 36-month beta value for IPGP is at 1.39. Opinions of the stock are interesting as 6 analysts out of 14 who provided ratings for IPG Photonics Corporation declared the stock was a “buy,” while 1 rated the stock as “overweight,” 7 rated it as “hold,” and 0 as “sell.”

The average price from analysts is $284.60, which is $45.89 above the current price. IPGP currently public float of 35.62M and currently shorts hold a 3.00% ratio of that float. Today, the average trading volume of IPGP was 265.65K shares.

IPGP’s Market Performance

IPGP stocks went up by 9.60% for the week, with a monthly jump of 15.79% and a quarterly performance of 1.50%, while its annual performance rate touched 103.49%. The volatility ratio for the week stands at 3.88% while the volatility levels for the past 30 days are set at 3.28% for IPG Photonics Corporation. The simple moving average for the period of the last 20 days is 11.99% for IPGP stocks with a simple moving average of 21.45% for the last 200 days.

Analysts’ Opinion of IPGP

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for IPGP stocks, with Berenberg repeating the rating for IPGP by listing it as a “Buy.” The predicted price for IPGP in the upcoming period, according to Berenberg is $300 based on the research report published on January 21st of the current year 2021.

Needham, on the other hand, stated in their research note that they expect to see IPGP reach a price target of $280. The rating they have provided for IPGP stocks is “Buy” according to the report published on January 19th, 2021.

IPGP Trading at 7.24% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought IPGP to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -9.08% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 3.28%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 3.88%, as shares surge +11.34% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading +3.75% upper at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, IPGP rose by +9.60%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by +48.17% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $214.37. In addition, IPG Photonics Corporation saw 6.67% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further gains.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at IPGP starting from Samartsev Igor, who sale 500 shares at the price of $213.04 back on Apr 01. After this action, Samartsev Igor now owns 2,700 shares of IPG Photonics Corporation, valued at $106,520 using the latest closing price.

Lopresti Angelo P, the SVP, Secretary & Gen Counsel of IPG Photonics Corporation, sale 2,669 shares at $214.84 during a trade that took place back on Mar 15, which means that Lopresti Angelo P is holding 40,265 shares at $573,408 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for IPGP

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

+19.28 for the present operating margin

+48.06 for the gross margin

The net margin for IPG Photonics Corporation stands at +13.29. The total capital return value is set at 9.03, while invested capital returns managed to touch 6.25. Equity return is now at value 6.50, with 5.70 for asset returns.

Based on IPG Photonics Corporation (IPGP), the company’s capital structure generated 2.40 points at debt to equity in total, while total debt to capital is 2.34. Total debt to assets is 2.12, with long-term debt to equity ratio resting at 2.03. Finally, the long-term debt to capital ratio is 1.98.

When we switch over and look at the enterprise to sales, we see a ratio of 8.92, with the company’s debt to enterprise value settled at 0.01. The receivables turnover for the company is 4.61 and the total asset turnover is 0.42. The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 10.01.