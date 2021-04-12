Wall Street Pummels Bristol-Myers Squibb Company (BMY) After Recent Earnings Report

Bristol-Myers Squibb Company (NYSE:BMY) went up by 1.13% from its latest closing price compared to the recent 1-year high of $67.16. The company’s stock price has collected -0.51% of loss in the last five trading sessions. Press Release reported on 04/10/21 that Neoadjuvant Opdivo (nivolumab) Plus Chemotherapy Significantly Improves Pathologic Complete Response in Patients with Resectable Non-Small Cell Lung Cancer in Phase 3 CheckMate -816 Trial

Is It Worth Investing in Bristol-Myers Squibb Company (NYSE :BMY) Right Now?

Plus, the 36-month beta value for BMY is at 0.63. Opinions of the stock are interesting as 11 analysts out of 20 who provided ratings for Bristol-Myers Squibb Company declared the stock was a “buy,” while 2 rated the stock as “overweight,” 7 rated it as “hold,” and 0 as “sell.”

The average price from analysts is $75.60, which is $12.77 above the current price. BMY currently public float of 2.21B and currently shorts hold a 1.14% ratio of that float. Today, the average trading volume of BMY was 12.79M shares.

BMY’s Market Performance

BMY stocks went down by -0.51% for the week, with a monthly jump of 2.76% and a quarterly performance of 0.40%, while its annual performance rate touched 7.48%. The volatility ratio for the week stands at 1.41% while the volatility levels for the past 30 days are set at 1.56% for Bristol-Myers Squibb Company. The simple moving average for the period of the last 20 days is 0.25% for BMY stocks with a simple moving average of 2.28% for the last 200 days.

Analysts’ Opinion of BMY

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for BMY stocks, with Societe Generale repeating the rating for BMY by listing it as a “Buy.” The predicted price for BMY in the upcoming period, according to Societe Generale is $76 based on the research report published on November 16th of the previous year 2020.

BMY Trading at 1.67% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought BMY to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -6.77% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 1.56%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 1.41%, as shares surge +3.74% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading +0.95% upper at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, BMY fell by -0.51%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by +7.25% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $62.57. In addition, Bristol-Myers Squibb Company saw 0.94% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further gains.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at BMY starting from Caforio Giovanni, who sale 25,000 shares at the price of $62.20 back on Mar 22. After this action, Caforio Giovanni now owns 528,980 shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb Company, valued at $1,555,000 using the latest closing price.

von Autenried Paul, the EVP, Chief Information Officer of Bristol-Myers Squibb Company, sale 3 shares at $63.50 during a trade that took place back on Nov 25, which means that von Autenried Paul is holding 126,698 shares at $190 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for BMY

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

+10.56 for the present operating margin

+51.04 for the gross margin

The net margin for Bristol-Myers Squibb Company stands at -21.20. The total capital return value is set at 4.76, while invested capital returns managed to touch -9.87. Equity return is now at value -19.30, with -7.20 for asset returns.

Based on Bristol-Myers Squibb Company (BMY), the company’s capital structure generated 136.62 points at debt to equity in total, while total debt to capital is 57.74. Total debt to assets is 43.61, with long-term debt to equity ratio resting at 130.00. Finally, the long-term debt to capital ratio is 54.94.

When we switch over and look at the enterprise to sales, we see a ratio of 4.12, with the company’s debt to enterprise value settled at 0.29. The receivables turnover for the company is 4.54 and the total asset turnover is 0.34. The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 1.58.