Taylor Morrison Home Corporation (TMHC): Skating on Thin Ice? We Know the Answer

Taylor Morrison Home Corporation (NYSE:TMHC) went up by 3.40% from its latest closing price compared to the recent 1-year high of $32.68. The company’s stock price has collected -0.09% of loss in the last five trading sessions. Press Release reported on 04/05/21 that Taylor Morrison First Quarter 2021 Earnings Release Conference Call and Webcast Scheduled

Is It Worth Investing in Taylor Morrison Home Corporation (NYSE :TMHC) Right Now?

Taylor Morrison Home Corporation (NYSE:TMHC) scored a price-to-earnings ratio above its average ratio, recording 17.27 x from its present earnings ratio. Plus, the 36-month beta value for TMHC is at 1.79. Opinions of the stock are interesting as 5 analysts out of 9 who provided ratings for Taylor Morrison Home Corporation declared the stock was a “buy,” while 0 rated the stock as “overweight,” 4 rated it as “hold,” and 0 as “sell.”

The average price from analysts is $35.88, which is $5.19 above the current price. TMHC currently public float of 125.46M and currently shorts hold a 2.71% ratio of that float. Today, the average trading volume of TMHC was 1.23M shares.

TMHC’s Market Performance

TMHC stocks went down by -0.09% for the week, with a monthly jump of 7.29% and a quarterly performance of 22.73%, while its annual performance rate touched 169.97%. The volatility ratio for the week stands at 3.47% while the volatility levels for the past 30 days are set at 4.62% for Taylor Morrison Home Corporation. The simple moving average for the period of the last 20 days is 4.05% for TMHC stocks with a simple moving average of 23.35% for the last 200 days.

TMHC Trading at 9.13% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought TMHC to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -3.18% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 4.62%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 3.47%, as shares surge +6.32% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading +14.06% upper at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, TMHC fell by -0.09%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by +58.60% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $30.50. In addition, Taylor Morrison Home Corporation saw 23.35% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further gains.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at TMHC starting from Palmer Sheryl, who sale 11,502 shares at the price of $32.53 back on Apr 06. After this action, Palmer Sheryl now owns 211,822 shares of Taylor Morrison Home Corporation, valued at $374,126 using the latest closing price.

LYON WILLIAM H, the Director of Taylor Morrison Home Corporation, sale 14,000 shares at $32.05 during a trade that took place back on Apr 05, which means that LYON WILLIAM H is holding 182,570 shares at $448,631 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for TMHC

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

+7.70 for the present operating margin

+16.93 for the gross margin

The net margin for Taylor Morrison Home Corporation stands at +3.97. The total capital return value is set at 8.48, while invested capital returns managed to touch 4.42. Equity return is now at value 7.20, with 3.00 for asset returns.

Based on Taylor Morrison Home Corporation (TMHC), the company’s capital structure generated 85.94 points at debt to equity in total, while total debt to capital is 46.22. Total debt to assets is 38.92, with long-term debt to equity ratio resting at 85.73. Finally, the long-term debt to capital ratio is 46.11.

When we switch over and look at the enterprise to sales, we see a ratio of 0.96, with the company’s debt to enterprise value settled at 0.51. The receivables turnover for the company is 73.54 and the total asset turnover is 0.94. The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 6.18.